US President Biden condemns murder of 4 Muslims in New Mexico





US President Joe Biden has condemned the killing of four Muslims in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in what authorities describe as targeted attacks.

In a post on Twitter after news broke of the fourth death, Biden said he was angry and saddened by the killings.

“Pending a full investigation, my prayers go out to the families of the victims and my administration strongly supports the Muslim community,” Biden said in a Twitter post. “These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

New Mexico police and federal agencies were investigating the killings, the latest of which took place Friday night.

The other three Muslim men killed in the state’s largest city in the past nine months appear to have been targeted because of their religion and race, police said.

Two of those murdered men were members of the same mosque, who were shot in Albuquerque in late July and early August. Police said there was a “strong possibility” that their deaths were linked to the November killing of an Afghan immigrant.

The New Mexico State Police, FBI and US Marshals Service are among the agencies involved in the investigation.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a Twitter post late Saturday, “The targeted killings of Muslim residents of Albuquerque are deeply unnerving and completely intolerable.”

The Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement that they discovered the latest victim Friday night.

“Investigators believe Friday’s murder may be linked to three recent murders of Muslim men also from South Asia,” the statement said.

Two of the previous victims were Pakistani Muslim men, a 27-year-old man whose body was found on August 1 and a 41-year-old man found on July 26.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed outrage at the killings, calling them “totally intolerable,” and said she was sending additional state troopers to Albuquerque to help with the investigation.

“We will continue to do whatever we can to support the Muslim community in Albuquerque and Greater New Mexico,” she said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), America’s largest Muslim civil rights group, has offered a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers.

Tensions rose sharply in the city’s Muslim community.

“Now people are starting to panic,” Tahir Gauba, director of public affairs for the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the Albuquerque Journal.

