UK weather: ban more hose pipes before second heatwave

The sweltering heat is expected to recover this month (Picture: EPA/Rex)

The environment minister is urging water companies to introduce a full hose pipe ban amid warnings of an unusually dry August and a second heat wave.

This means possible nationwide restrictions on people watering gardens, washing cars, or filling swimming pools.

George Eustice wrote in the Sunday Telegraph: Under the drought plan, water companies across the country have taken appropriate steps to mitigate the effects of prolonged dry weather, using a variety of tools available.

I urge others to do the same.

Two water companies, South East Water and Southern Water, have already imposed hose pipe bans.

The Southern Waters ban affects 1.5 million people on the Isle of Wight and parts of Hampshire.

There is no indication of how long the hose pipe ban will last, and it was imposed for the first time since 2012.

The measure will also be introduced next week for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex.

People are not allowed to water the garden or wash the car. (Pictured: PA) The recent dry weather has left large areas of the country dry. (Photo: EPA) Environment Minister George Eustice is urging water companies to install hose pipes. ban (photo credit: Reuters)

Welsh Water also announced bans on Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire later this month.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects temperatures to reach the mid-30s by the end of next week, with another heatwave warning on the card.

London is expected to be hotter than Portugal on Friday, with mercury expected to hit 34 degrees in the south.

Forecasters are also predicting that much of the south won’t rain until at least mid-September.

Dry grass has become a familiar sight in recent weeks. (Picture Caption: EPA) Hot weather hit the whole country. (Picture: Rex/Shutterstock)

Meteorological Department chief forecaster Steve Willington said: “If above-average temperatures persist for more than three days, we could see parts of the UK entering a heat wave condition.”

Many parts of the UK, especially the South, will see temperatures several degrees above average.

By the end of next week the northern cities will also be sunny, with Manchester reaching highs of 29 degrees Celsius.

Pitsford, Northamptonshire, broke both heat records last month.

The town was jointly the hottest in the UK at 38.2C and recorded 40.2C the next day.

Contact our news team by emailing [email protected]

Check out our news page for more stories like this one.

Get the latest news, feel-good stories, analytics and more you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/08/07/uk-weather-even-more-hosepipe-bans-before-second-heatwave-17140372/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos