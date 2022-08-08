US Senate approves bill to fight climate change and reduce drug costs | Business and Economics News





Democrats in the United States have passed a sweeping $430 billion bill to tackle climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes, in a major victory for President Joe Biden.

The package, known as the Cut Inflation Act, passed the Senate on Sunday by a vote of 51 to 50, with Vice President Kamala Harris voting in the event of a tie.

Senate is making history, elated Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says after raising his fists in the air to cheers from Democrats and their staffers responding to the vote with a standing ovation .

To Americans who have lost faith that Congress can do great things, this bill is for you, he said. This bill will change America for decades.

Schumer said the legislation contains the boldest clean energy package in American history to tackle climate change while lowering consumer costs for energy and some medicines.

The action sends the measure to the House of Representatives for a vote, likely Friday, when representatives plan to meet briefly over the summer recess. They are expected to pass it, which would then send the bill to the White House for Bidens to sign. In a statement, Biden said he looked forward to signing the bill into law.

Democrats hope passage of the bills will help party candidates in the House and Senate in the Nov. 8 midterm elections at a time when Biden is suffering from an anemic public approval rating amid a backdrop high inflation.

Senators engaged in a round-the-clock voting marathon that began Saturday and stretched through Sunday. Democrats crushed some three dozen Republican amendments intended to torpedo the legislation.

Conservative lawmakers slammed the bill as an unnecessary expense, with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell accusing Democrats of voting to double down on their economic disaster.

The biggest climate investment in US history

The legislation aims to reduce carbon emissions and switch consumers to green energy, while reducing prescription drug costs for the elderly and strengthening tax enforcement for corporations and the wealthy.

The bill would invest nearly $375 billion over the decade in climate change strategies, including investments in renewable energy generation and tax cuts for consumers wishing to buy electric vehicles new or used.

It is broken down to include $60 billion for a clean energy manufacturing tax credit and $30 billion for a wind and solar power production tax credit, seen as ways to stimulate and to support industries that can help reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels. The bill also grants tax credits for nuclear power and carbon capture technology that oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have invested millions of dollars to advance.

For consumers, there are tax breaks like incentives to go green. One is a 10-year consumption tax credit for renewable energy investments in wind and solar. There are tax breaks for the purchase of electric vehicles, including a tax credit of $4,000 for the purchase of used electric vehicles and $7,500 for new vehicles.

In total, Democrats believe the strategy could put the country on a path to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, and would represent by far the biggest climate investment in US history. United States.

This is a historic achievement, said Gregory Wetsone, president of the American Council on Renewable Energy.

This is the first time in the United States that we have seen Congress make a serious effort to address the climate problem. And this bill, the programs it includes, are the ones we’ve been advocating for for many years and I think they’ll have a huge impact enabling the clean energy transition that we know we’ll need to address climate change. , he told Al Jazeera.

Reduced prescription drug costs

On the health front, the bill would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies for the first time, saving the federal government some $288 billion over the fiscal window. 10 years old.

These new revenues would be reinvested in reducing drug costs for seniors, including a $2,000 cap for seniors buying prescriptions at pharmacies. It is also extending expiring subsidies that are helping 13 million people afford health insurance.

The final costs of the bills were being recalculated, but overall they would bring in more than $700 billion over a decade. The money would come from a minimum tax of 15% on a handful of companies whose annual profits exceed $1 billion, a 1% tax on companies that buy back their own shares, a strengthening of tax collections IRS and government savings from lower drug costs.

With some $740 billion in new revenue and about $440 billion in new investment, the bill promises to allocate about $300 billion of the difference to deficit reduction.

The latest package is just over a tenth the size of Bidens’ original 10-year rainbow and $3.5 trillion of progressive aspirations in his Build Back Better initiative. It drops previous proposals for universal early education, paid family leave and expanded childcare support. This plan fell apart after Conservative Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, opposed it saying it was too expensive and would cause inflation.

Nonpartisan analysts said the Cut Inflation Act would have a minor effect on soaring consumer prices.

Republicans said the bill would undermine an economy that policymakers are working to prevent from plunging into recession. They said business taxes would hurt job creation and drive up prices, making it harder for people to cope with the country’s worst inflation since the 1980s.

Democrats have already robbed American families once through inflation, and now their solution is to rob American families a second time, argued McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader.

He said the spending and tax increases in the legislation would kill jobs while having an insignificant effect on inflation and climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/7/senate-democrats-approve-big-biden-deal-house-to-vote-next The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos