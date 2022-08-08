US Senate passes Joe Bidens’ flagship economic package





The US Senate passed Joe Bidens’ flagship economic package after a marathon voting session that handed the president a major political victory just months before the midterm elections.

The climate, tax and health care bill, known as the Curbing Inflation Act, passed by a 51-50 margin, with the vote split by party and Vice President Kamala Harris casting a deciding vote in an equally divided Senate.

The bill still needs to pass the House of Representatives and be signed by the president before becoming law, but its passage by the Senate marks the most significant in a string of recent victories for Biden as he aims to defend slim majorities in both houses of Congress. in November.

Earlier this summer, lawmakers passed a bill providing new subsidies for American chip manufacturing and agreed to bipartisan gun control legislation following deadly shootings in Texas and At New York.

The Cut Inflation Act includes some of the most significant climate change laws enacted in the United States, with $369 billion dedicated to climate and clean energy programs. It also includes measures for the government to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs, a provision for a minimum 15% tax on large corporations and a new 1% tax on share buybacks. .

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and six other Democrats joined Republicans in passing a last-minute amendment that would create an exclusion for private equity from the proposed minimum corporate tax.

Business groups and Republicans have fiercely opposed imposing the minimum 15% tax, arguing it would suppress investment and hurt US exporters.

Although most Republican efforts to amend the bill during the long legislative session failed, GOP lawmakers succeeded Sunday morning in removing a $35 price cap for insulin from the package. The cap will still apply to Medicare patients.

In a statement, Biden said the bill would get the government back to working for working families by reducing the cost of prescription drugs, health insurance and daily energy costs while reducing the deficit.

It required many compromises, Biden said. Doing important things almost always does.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, hailed the bill as one of the defining legislative feats of the 21st century.

Our bill cuts inflation, cuts costs, creates millions of well-paying jobs and is the boldest climate package in US history, Schumer said, speaking in the Senate. This bill will launch the era of affordable clean energy in America. It’s a game changer. It’s a turning point. And that took a long time to come.

Climate advocates hailed the passage of the bill. The Senate just made climate history, said Manish Bapna, chief executive of the National Resources Defense Council. This is the most significant action ever taken by the United States to combat climate change.

This bill isn’t perfect, but from a climate pollution perspective, the positives far outweigh the negatives by a factor of 10, Bapna said.

A separate analysis by Rhodium Group, a clean energy consultancy, estimated that the IRA could put the US on track to reduce emissions by 31-44% below 2005 levels by 2030. , compared to a reduction of 24 to 35% without the legislation.

Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, said her chamber would move quickly to send the bill to the president’s office.

The Senate’s passage of the final bill follows weeks of dramatic intraparty negotiations among Democrats, including a reversal by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Manchin had refused to back previous versions of the package on the grounds that it would fuel inflation, nullifying Democrats’ chances of pushing the bill through a tightly divided House.

However, Manchin and Schumer negotiated a bill late last month, before winning support from Sinemas last week.

Sinema gave him his backing after Democrats agreed to scrap a provision changing the preferential treatment of private equity and hedge fund profits known as deferred interest.

Main climate measures in the bill

Methane penalty: $900 per metric ton of methane emissions that exceed federal limits in 2024, increasing to $1,500 per metric ton in 2026

Carbon capture and storage tax credit of $85 per metric ton, down from $50 previously

$30 billion for solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, geothermal power plants and advanced nuclear reactors, including tax credits over 10 years. Replaces short-term wind and solar loans

$27 billion for a green bank to support clean energy projects, especially in disadvantaged communities.

$20 billion to reduce emissions from the agricultural sector

$9 billion in rebates for Americans who buy and renovate homes with electrical and energy-efficient appliances.

$60 billion to support low-income communities and communities of color, including grants for zero-emission technology and vehicles, highway pollution mitigation, bus depots and other located infrastructure close to disadvantaged communities

$10 billion in investment tax credits to build manufacturing facilities for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies

Tax credit of up to $7,500 for the purchase of clean new vehicles and offers for the first time a credit of $4,000 for used electric vehicles for households with a maximum income of $150,000 per year

