



Did the UK economy contract in the second quarter?

The UK economy is expected to contract slightly in the second quarter later this year as it faces a recession on a scale not seen since the 1990s.

Economists polled by Reuters in a report on Friday expected production to decline 0.2% between the first and second quarters. Gross domestic product is expected to decline by 1.3% between May and June, influenced in part by an additional bank holiday in the jubilee and reversing the May expansion.

This was due to a 0.8% growth in the first quarter, reflecting the impact of a hit on household finances caused by soaring energy prices.

Last week, the Bank of England downgraded its outlook for the UK economy as it raised interest rates the most in nearly 30 years.

After showing some growth in the third quarter, the bank expects the UK to enter a recession in the fourth quarter of this year and continue to contract until the end of 2023. After that, growth is expected to be very weak by historical standards. , the bank said.

This is a significant downgrade from the May assessment following a new surge in gas prices reflecting a prolonged war in Ukraine and a decline in gas supplies to Europe.

“The big picture is that the economy will be smaller in 2025 than it was in 2019, before the pandemic,” said Thomas Pugh, an economist at consulting firm RSM UK. A much weaker economy is more likely to cause more unemployment. Valentina Romey

Are the US core CPIs being overlooked?

Headline inflation captures prominent food and gasoline categories that poke consumers’ pocketbooks when prices soar, but the US core CPI, which excludes these volatility categories, is expected to exceed headline figures in July. It is expected to continue over the next several months.

Economists expect US headline inflation to rise 0.2% from June to July, with the core CPI rising 0.5%, according to a Reuters poll. The report closes on Wednesday.

Derek Holt, head of capital market economics at Scotiabank, sees the core CPI as a figure that gives a clearer picture of how sustained US inflation is. He said the US may have already reached peak inflation in terms of food and fuel, but he expects rising prices for durable goods and some services will continue to rise.

He said he is in the stage of getting a resumption effect on more unstable high contact, service prices, where people go out and travel more in the summer.

Real estate and vehicle prices, for example, could continue to rise as food and fuel prices stabilize, especially after OPEC+ last week agreed to a slight increase in production and Ukraine and Russia agreed to a deal to export grain to markets with limited supply. there is. .

But escalating tensions between China and Taiwan could disrupt the island’s dominating semiconductor industry and ripple the global economy.

Holt said the disruption to Taiwan will hit the core of many manufactured durable and expensive items and put many supply chains into even greater disruption. He said with a warning that he wasn’t expecting that kind of explosion. Jaren Kerr

Will Eurozone industrial production stagnate?

Economic activity in the eurozone is set to slow due to rising interest rates and soaring food and fuel prices from the Russian war in Ukraine.

Eurozone industrial production data for June is due out on Friday and will show the impact of soaring energy prices and supply chain disruptions on industrial production. The May figure beat analysts’ expectations as industrial production rose 0.8% MoM, but analysts are now expecting a flat in June.

Analyst Barclays said activity in the euro area was deteriorating overall across sectors and countries.

German manufacturing orders fell in June as the eurozone’s largest economy suffered supply chain problems and disruptions caused by the Ukraine war. Analysts and economists expect the region to plunge into recession as the cost of living and energy price crisis slows business and industrial activity and slows consumer spending. Nikou Asgari

