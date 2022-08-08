



In recent decades the UK economy has become increasingly service-based. But as the opening ceremony of the Birminghams Commonwealth Games is strongly illustrated, the industry still prides itself on imagining places like the West Midlands. At Alexander Stadium, a variety of vintage Jaguar, Mini and Rover showcases the past and present of automobile manufacturing that provides high-paying, skilled jobs and defines local identities to the world.

But the future looked more uncertain than ever. In the short term, the combination of the epidemic and the Russian war in Ukraine created a supply chain crisis that reduced production and reduced sales. UK car sales fell 9% in July. Declining living standards, a prolonged recession and high inflation will hit demand, exacerbating industry problems. This perfect storm is challenging enough. But the long-term question facing the UK auto industry is existential. Will the UK remain a car producer as the world leaves internal combustion engines behind and moves to battery electric vehicles?

Even as domestic demand for electric vehicles rises, the UK is in danger of being irreversibly behind in the race to build battery-manufacturing capacity, a crucial factor determining its position as a future car production hub. In the rest of Europe, 35 battery gigafactories will be operational by 2035, banning the sale of new diesel and petrol cars. The European Union has provided $6 billion in financial incentives to facilitate this process. Governments around the world are also betting generously on the future. For example, Germany, where Elon Musks Tesla built a gigafactory near Berlin, used state subsidies to establish former East Germany as an emerging e-mobility hub. Emmanuel Macron puts electric vehicles at the heart of his post-COVID 8 billion plan to modernize the French auto industry. Renault, partly state-owned, is in discussions with Peugeot owner Stellantis and energy giant Total to expand its domestic battery production capacity.

And England? So far, the money the government spends rolling the pitch with state support is politely compared to a small beer. A proposed gigafactory near Coventry remains unfunded and unmanufactured. Jaguar Land Rover remains open to options and may move electric vehicle production to its plant in Slovakia. The UK’s only large-scale battery plant expansion in Sunderland is just as welcome as the prospect of another plant near Blyth. However, this is not enough for the UK to keep mass production realistic in the e-mobility era. Experts estimate that at least six more will be needed to compete.

Last year, Transport Minister Grant Shops boasted that phasing out gasoline-powered car sales by 2030 would give the UK a lead in the race. New facts on earth suggest otherwise. As with wind turbine manufacturing in the late 1990s, Germany and Denmark in particular acted quickly to gain market share, but the UK was on the verge of missing out on an opportunity. Ed Miliband, Minister of the Shadows of Climate Change, has suggested that direct and significant public investment is needed to keep up with battery capacity, charging points and other infrastructure. Instead, Whitehall sits down, sets a goal, and hopes the market will do the job.

That approach is clearly failing. If Birmingham’s vibrant opening ceremony doesn’t look like the last hurray full of mourning in retrospect, governments should face the reality and invest in this important pillar of the green transition.

