



According to weather models, showers will sweep south and east of England over the second weekend in late August. Meteorologists say recovery will be slow across the South, but the last week of August appears to be a breakpoint.

The prospects, however, depend on the behavior of the high-pressure system and whether jet streams can transport it in the UK.

Weathertrending meteorologist John Hammond said:

“This will allow the jet stream to guide the more typical Atlantic regime, and yes, it will bring more humid weather in late summer.”

In his mid-August weather forecast, he warned that southeastern England, hit hardest by dry weather, would be at the back of the line.

He said:

“The dry, warm weather here could slowly diminish as the cooler, wetter, and windier Atlantic regime progresses erratically across the country from the northwest.”

The weather model shows rain sweeping through southern England on the 20th of August (the last Saturday of the month).

The region will see its first moderate rains in months as the weather service confirms the driest July on record.

Scotland and northern England have escaped the worst drought and showers will continue through the heat.

But rather than replenishing depleted water reservoirs, forecasts for rain come with warnings that intensive torrential rains could cause flooding.

Heavy rain that falls on bone-dry land is washed away by torrents, and the only solution is sustained, gentle rainfall.

Exacta weather forecaster James Madden said, “Rainwater will be a concern during heavy rains because dry soil is not easily absorbed and can pose a risk of flooding.”

Meanwhile, the UK is gearing up for another heatwave this week due to mercury from rockets.

Southern England is expected to hit highs of 30 degrees by the weekend, with the north reaching mid to late 20s.

Once again, the driver will be Azores High, a massive region of Atlantic high pressure that was behind last month’s 40C fire explosion.

Warm air from the continent could bring thermometers closer to record levels, but that’s not repeatable.

However, the high pressure helps to increase the temperature by forcing the hot air out of the atmosphere.

Meteorologist Alex Deakin said:

“There are strong signs that high pressure will dominate for most of the next week, but high pressure will be important to see how high temperatures will rise.

“It’s still possible to bring heat from the south, and even if you don’t, daytime temperatures will rise as sunlight and high pressure suppress the air and raise the temperature.”

Jim Dale, meteorologist at British Weather Services, said: “The Azores will bring another hot weather this week, especially in the south, where temperatures can reach mid-30s Celsius.

“Scotland and northern England will be cooler, but temperatures here in the mid-20C will still be above average year-round.

“The south and east will also be dry and there will be no sign of an end to the drought until around August 20.”

