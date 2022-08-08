The Last of Us Part 1 footage continues to leak online





New footage from Naughty Dog’s upcoming remake of The Last of Us has continued to leak online. In recent weeks, The Last of Us Part 1, which is the official title of this new version of the game, has seen many cutscenes and gameplay clips appear on the Internet. And while Naughty Dog itself has already shown off expanded new gameplay from the title, new clips have kept coming in ways that aren’t clear.

As of this weekend, a notable cutscene from The Last of Us has appeared online with its newly redone visuals from The Last of Us Part 1. The cutscene, in particular, stems from the latter parts of the game and shows one of the most memorable moments in history. While there’s not much to figure out considering it’s only a cutscene, footage continues to show off the improved lighting and character models that will be present in this remake of the PS5. It’s unclear how this clip leaked in the first place, but it’s assumed to have happened similarly to past leaks.

It’s worth noting that if you don’t want any of these newly redone visuals or cutscenes from The Last of Us Part 1 spoiled, you might want to be careful on the internet in the coming weeks. Obviously, PlayStation might be having a hard time keeping The Last of Us Part 1 a secret, which means there’s a good chance more videos like this will continue to leak in the near future.

The Last of Us Part 1 is set to officially launch on PS5 in just under a month on September 2. A PC version of the game is also in the works, although details on when this port will be released have yet to be released.

Are you going to get this new PS5 remake of The Last of Us? Let me know in the comments or message me on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]

