Love Island UK Summary, Season 8 Week 7: Episodes 47-53





love island uk

Week 7 (Episodes 47-53)

season 8 episode 7

3 Stars Editor Rating ***

Photo: ITV 2

This summary does not cover Episode 54 Unseen Bits.

Hello islanders.

So, first of all, we know the winners have already been announced in the UK and we are doing our best to avoid spoilers. I just want to enjoy this journey with all of you and watch our connection grow stronger and stronger every day. Still, it’s time to start building fatigue in the villa. We were with these singles every day throughout the summer, and at some point my patience with certain islanders ended.

So right where we left off, in the middle of Mad Movies, Luca is hitting the roof doing absolutely nothing. It’s not surprising that he’s more upset with the video of Tasha kissing Billy than he is with Andrew, but Luca winces when the Andrews video plays. he gasps He pans, Tasha who! And it’s my son! There are no clips of Luka having sex or flirting with Casa girls, but there are supercuts where he pushes other youngsters to indulge in their worst behavior and gossip about their girls. (Page says with a slightly surprised expression on Luka’s face.)

And there’s a clip titled Good Bill Hunting. This is just Billy flirting with Gemma. Luca finds it bad. Friend, when I tell you Im fuckin fumin he doesn’t specifically tell anyone. I can’t be with someone like that. Gemmas at the other table, am I missing something? I hate to believe my islanders are playing games on this literal game show, but there is a strong part that I want Gemma to ride this relationship out. See if she can win.

Adam says he won’t even try to mess with Gem unless he thinks Billy can go anywhere without helping. Two problems with this. One: Has anyone noticed that Billy is flirting with Gem to get this response from Luca? for laughter? Second: This is manipulative and mental logic. If Billy flirts and gets confused with Gemma, it’s Billy’s problem, not Gemma’s. What should she do, Luca? Does she sit at home in sweatpants and never talk to other men again? It takes a day and a half for Luca to calm down, and throughout that time she changes the reason for her anger. First, he claims that Gemma was offended by the fact that he had entertained Billys’ seduction. Then he didn’t get mad at the temptation, he got mad at making him seem so wrong even though he was actually always right. Gemma, who is as impatient with this as me, says you’re chatting in your ass. He eventually mumbled an apology and was forgiven.

Luca generally does not trust or respect women. So if Gemma doesn’t give him a reason to be jealous, Hell will become jealous on behalf of his brothers. And Dami, who says I’m just a man, a man, and a woman, is just confused is just as bad. I’m not a psychologist, I’m just a cultural writer. So I can’t tell you why these two decided to double their bullying on Tasha this week.

During the game made famous in the movie ‘Clueless’, islanders are dazzled by cards such as rubbing the foot of the most trampled islander and giving a piggyback to the islander riding a partner coattail. The three guess who to pick. Tasha tells the beach hut cam that these comments are tiring. same. Tasha says Andrew is confused because he thought Luca and Dami were best friends in the villa.

The next day the Islanders have to play Snog, Marry and Pie. This game is Fuck, Marry, Kill, but uses real snogs and pies. Tasha feeds Luka a pie because it doesn’t seem like you’re a true friend. Dami puts Tasha into the pie. Because you usually have a lot. Luca pie Tasha because I can give you a list as long as Adam, but leave it alone for today. It’s just a game. Guys, at some point, it’s no longer just a game. This is no joke. I agree that this page is very personal. Andrew, who had been quietly angry with Dami and Luca for several days, got it. Obviously Tasha should point it out in order to realize that Luca is constantly undermining their relationship and implying that Andrew is being used affects Andrew.

I’ve been waiting for Andrew to stick with Tasha, and it looks like he’ll do it eventually. After the pie, Luca finally comes to apologize and Andrew doesn’t even look at him. Andrew asks Tasha if he can talk to Luca. Firm boyfriend behavior. (I’ll give you 1 ball.) So Dami and Luca apologize to Andrew and Tasha individually, and everyone is reconciled. I assume they apologize in part because they live together for a few more weeks, otherwise it would be awkward.

It’s actually been a week of joking around and crossing the line at the villa. Has Dami gone too far in Summer in Casa? Or when he yelled at her from the other side of her in her yard that she was fake? Or when he opened her mouth and kissed her during Snog, Marry, Kill? Ultimately, after some performative piing and dithering and later Ill deal with it, Indiyah decides no. Regarding the summer situation, she says. Tango requires two things, and only deepens as much as you make them. I think these are true. After all, it’s just a game.

Do you know who’s really joking? Davide and Ekin-Su. Snog, Marry, and Pie are basically their whole relationship, Ekin observes. David playfully told her, “I wish I could marry you and make pies at the same time. Ekins tries to get him to say he loves him in Italian. He’s also playful when they argue. That’s a joke.

The strangest interpretation of the joke easily comes from Billy, the true evil of chaos. After watching Luca lose her mind to a light temptation, Billy picks Gemma as Snog in both Suck-and-Blow and Snog, Marry, and Kill challenges. He completely ignores Danica. For Rawls. I’m not a dick, but I’m like a dick, Billy Wines. But you are a little. says Deji.

Talking about Billy and his dick, it’s time to talk about Danica. Basically nothing else has happened since she said last week that her six-year relationship started at 14 and ended about five minutes ago. Of course she doesn’t know how to flirt, date or read man signs! She has been with the same guy since adolescence. (I decided to assume that her then-boyfriend was at least age-appropriate.) But this week Danica has become one of my favorite islanders. As the drama between her couple begins to come to an end, Danica reveals her true personal growth. Finally, she began to recognize a time when she was not being treated properly. And more importantly, she now knows she deserves better treatment. Billy ignored her during her challenge, made no real effort to get to know her, and, most horribly, beat her and her antics in her bed and told all her boys her I talked about it without solving the first problem.

Danica tells the beach hut that Billy should keep her away, but she hasn’t told Billy yet. So Ekin-Su, who has to pursue her career in reality television productions, urges Danica to quit her Billy entirely after 24 hours. She sends all her cheers to a strong, independent woman who doesn’t accept shit. And get off Danica!

To Billy, who is still smiling, she tells her there are a few things she wants to get out of her chest. Don’t tell her to call him for her out-of-order sexual report and calm down. The rest of the conversation goes like this:

Danika: Your behavior is really disgusting. Makes it look like a pig.

Billy: Stop cursing, otherwise I won’t talk!

Danika: Why do I have to stop swearing? You are not my mother, you are not my father, you are not my boyfriend.

Gemma, whispers from 2 feet away: There’s no exit. She caught him with the ball. There is no way.

Danica: I’d be lucky if anyone could have me. I am worth more than that.

Boom, bitch. I am so proud of my daughter.

Anyway, the islanders were sent to the Vibe Club, a nearby Love Island set, with a DJ named Joel Corry who looks like Elon Musk shrunk from the dryer. Again, I’ve never heard of this musical guest, but as a fan of slow-motion body roll montages, go ahead. Islanders should know by now that it’s a trap whenever its creators send them somewhere for fun. It’s sunset at the Vibe Club, and Laura Whitmore and her disco sleeves come in. The party is officially over.

Because the public voted for it, she orders the islanders to line up by the pool! I can feel Tasha’s tension in her body already. But she’s lucky for her, the bottom two girls of the public are Summer and Danica. The two boys below? Billy and Dami. Somehow Deji survived public dumping despite gaining a total screen time of 30 seconds. Impressive.

In any case, the islanders must vote on who to save. They choose Dami and Danica. exactly. Returning to the villa, removing her makeup, Ekin-Su pondered, and summer was gone. Winter is coming. She’s a secret geek and I’m obsessed.

The next day, my husband and I plan our future together. Andrew and Tasha talk about finding an apartment together. Davide and Ekin-Su plan their first trip to Italy. Gemma and Luca discuss lock screen photos. So naturally, it’s the perfect time to introduce four new bombs. It’s the seventh week, so it’s not the best time to enter Love Island Villa as a beginner. It’s like most people start to leave and show up at a party after a drunk friend Chris finds an acoustic guitar. But Reece, Jamie, Nathalia and Lacey give it all away.

Reece went to Ekin-Su and was immediately shut down and Davide was excited. Nathalia goes to Davide, which somehow leads to a pancake-off between Ekin and Nathalia. I do not know. Everyone is tired now. Lacey, a showgirl who introduces herself with her ability to put her legs behind her head, goes to Desie, and Jamie seems to legally like Danica.

It’s time for reunion! You can predict what will happen. Tasha chooses Andrew, Indiyah chooses Dami, Gemma chooses Luca, Paige chooses Adam, Lacey chooses Deji, Danica chooses Josh, and Ekin-Su chooses Davide. with lis.

Until next time, island people.

If Dami doesn’t cheat Indiyah within a week of leaving the villa, Ill give him $1,000.

Ekinsu is still acting as if he was 27 years old.

Dami says Indiyah calls him Deji twice by mistake, but let’s go. They are very similar names.

I’m obsessed with Davide straightening Ekins hair for her.

Everyone loves the page. Literally all.

Danica marries Davide in the game because Davide has the most trouble. fair!

Davide says the heavyweight should be removed from the Mad Movies clip. Ekin says he considers her to be her fat.

Current couplesTasha and AndrewIndiyah and DamiGemma and LucaPaige and AdamLacey and DejiDanica and JoshEkin-Su and DavideNathalia and Reece

Dumping last weekBillySummer

