Senate passes $739 billion health and climate bill after months of wrangling | US Senate





Senate Democrats passed their climate and health care spending agenda on Sunday, sending the legislation through the House and bringing Joe Biden one step closer to a meaningful legislative victory ahead of the crucial midterm elections in November.

If signed into law, the bill, officially known as the Cut Inflation Act, would allocate $369 billion to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and investing in sources. renewable energy. Experts have estimated that the bill’s climate provisions would reduce global warming emissions from the Americas by about 40% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.

Democrats promised the bill would lower health care costs for millions of Americans by allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and cap prescription drug prices for Medicare beneficiaries at 2,000 $ per year. Those who receive health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act market should also see their premiums drop.

The legislation includes a number of tax provisions to cover the costs of these policies, bringing in $739 billion to the government and resulting in an overall deficit reduction of about $300 billion. Policy changes include a new minimum corporate tax, a 1% excise tax on stock redemptions, and stricter enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service.

US Senate passes video on $739 billion health and climate bill

Today, Senate Democrats sided with American families for special interests, voting to cut the cost of prescription drugs, health insurance and daily energy costs and cut the deficit, while forcing wealthiest companies to finally pay their fair share, Biden said in a statement celebrating the passing of the bills. I ran for president promising to put the government back to work for working families, and this bill does just that.

The final Senate vote was 51 to 50, with all Democrats supporting the bill while 50 of their fellow Republicans opposed the legislation. With the Senate evenly split on whether to pass the bills, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote.

Because Democrats used the reconciliation process to push the bill forward, they only needed a simple majority to pass the proposal, which allowed them to avoid a Republican filibuster.

But the choice to use reconciliation also somewhat limited what Democrats could include in their bill. The Senate congressman ruled on Saturday that a key health care provision, which would have placed inflation-linked caps on companies’ ability to raise prescription drug prices for private insurance plans, went against the rules of reconciliation. Another proposal to cap the cost of insulin in the private insurance market at $35 a month was also dropped from the bill after 43 Senate Republicans voted to block the policy on procedural grounds. .

Still, Democrats celebrated that the Senate congressman allowed most of their health and climate provisions to go ahead.

Although there was an unfortunate decision that reimbursement for inflation has a more limited scope, the overall program remains intact and we are on the verge of finally taking on big pharma and lowering drug prices. Rx for millions of Americans, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Saturday.

Democratic leaders previously had to change the bill’s tax provisions to secure the vote of Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, who on Thursday announced his support for the proposal.

Sinema caused last-minute twists among Democrats on Sunday as she pushed for changes to the new minimum corporate tax that would exempt certain businesses from the policy. Democratic senators eventually reached an agreement with Sinema to approve the exemption, which was paid for by expanding loss limits for intermediary companies.

Sinema was seen as the last Democratic holdout in the negotiations, after fellow centrist Joe Manchin said he would vote for the bill. The Senate’s approval of the bill came nearly eight months after Manchin abruptly scuttled talks on the Build Back Better Act, which was seen as Bidens’ signature legislative proposal. After introducing that bill, Manchin spent months participating in low-key deliberations with Schumer on another spending package more focused on cutting the federal deficit and tackling record inflation.

The resulting bill was able to win the support of the entire Senate Democratic caucus on Sunday, even though the legislation is much smaller in scope than the Build Back Better Act.

The more targeted bills frustrated progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, who criticized the compromise in a speech on Saturday. Sanders complained that the legislation would do little to help American workers struggling to keep up with rising prices, and he pushed unsuccessfully to expand the bill to further reduce health care costs.

This legislation ignores the reality that we have more income and wealth inequality today than at any time in the past hundred years, Sanders said. This bill does nothing to address the systemic dysfunction of America’s health care system.

Despite these criticisms, Sanders supported the final version of the bill. The Senate approval followed a marathon session that lasted through the night and into Sunday afternoon, as Republicans forced votes on dozens of proposed changes to the spending package. Democrats remained mostly united in opposing Republican amendments, keeping the bill unchanged and ensuring the legislations passed.

It has been a long, difficult and winding road. But finally, finally we have arrived, Schumer said on Sunday. I know it’s been a long day and a long night, but we made it. Today, after more than a year of hard work, the Senate is making history.

Republicans have strongly criticized the bill, rejecting Democrats’ arguments that the legislation will help tackle rising prices. According to a report by Moodys Analytics, the bill will modestly reduce inflation over the 10-year budget horizon.

The Democrats want to impose hundreds of billions of dollars in tax hikes and hundreds of billions of dollars in reckless spending and for what? said Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in a speech on Saturday. For a so-called inflation bill that will not significantly reduce inflation at all.

House Democrats dismissed Republican criticism of the bill, insisting they will pass the legislation quickly and send it to Bidens’ office. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the House would return Friday to consider the bill, and that Democrats don’t need Republican votes to pass the bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised the chamber would act quickly as soon as the Senate approves the bill. She told reporters at a press conference last week: “When they send it to us, well, pass it on.

