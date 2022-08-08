UK heatwave this week will last longer than July but temperatures will drop | UK weather





The UK is gearing up for another heatwave that will last longer than July’s record sweltering heat, which is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius next week, forecasters say.

The Meteorological Administration said the temperature will be lower than the record high of 40.3C reached in July, but the heat wave will continue for a long time over the next few days.

People were urged not to barbecue in the dry state after 15 households were evacuated from a garden fire that spread out of control in Essex.

The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said on Saturday that the wildfires damaged more than a dozen homes and forced about 40 people to evacuate the buildings.

Service Area Manager Neil Fenwick said: “Summer weather generally provides the perfect opportunity to have a barbecue in the evening or gather around Chiminea, but at this time we strongly discourage people from avoiding fires of any kind. discouraged.

The land across Essex is very dry, so fires spread easily and quickly.

Fire officials were also careful not to set off firecrackers or cloth lanterns, which could set off large-scale fires in dry areas.

Hot weather is expected to continue across England and Wales over the next week as high pressure builds across the UK.

Part of Scotland’s northwest will be cloudy and windier until Wednesday. However, partly cloudy skies are expected later in the week.

It comes after Sunday brought sunlight to most of England, with a recorded high of 28.1 degrees Celsius in Friedenden, Kent.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “There will be a lot of sunshine in most parts of the UK and temperatures will rise day by day.”

Not everyone will see sunny weather at first, but by the weekend Scotland and Northern Ireland will also join the rest of the UK, where it will be very warm, if generally sunny and not too hot.

The dry weather seems to be going on for a long time and that’s bad news for Southern England right now where some rain will actually be useful.

In terms of temperature, it will form from Thursday to mid-30s at 28C or 29C tomorrow, with a fairly extensive heatwave across the UK this week.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Friday or Saturday.

Morgan added that the West Midlands and West Country could be the hottest temperatures with expected highs of around 35C, but this remains uncertain.

He added. The heatwave seen at the end of July was relatively short and recorded record high temperatures.

If you’re sure the temperatures won’t be as high as in July, the difference is that temperatures below 30 degrees will last for a fairly long time, so it’s nonetheless very noteworthy.

Heat standards are likely to be met in many parts of the UK, and the negative effects of heat exhaustion, dehydration, etc. are undoubtedly unquestionable. Therefore, we anticipate potentially negative impacts on the NHS and more vulnerable people associated with heat. problems during this period.

The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people to follow precautions to avoid overheating, such as closing curtains and windows during the day and avoiding midday sun.

The UK environment minister has urged more water companies to impose a hose pipe ban during the unusually dry August.

George Eustice said some businesses have already taken appropriate steps to mitigate the effects of prolonged dry weather, encouraging others to follow suit.

His remarks, the minister’s first public intervention, raise the likelihood of limiting watering, washing cars or filling hose pipes in swimming pools for millions of people across southern England in the coming days.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter, First Edition, every weekday at 7am BST.

Southern Water has already imposed a hose pipe ban on customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and followed up a week later on South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex.

Welsh Water also announced bans on Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire later this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/aug/08/uk-heatwave-this-week-will-last-longer-than-julys-but-with-lower-temperatures The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos