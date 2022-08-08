China resumes military exercises off Taiwan after suspending US talks | China





The Chinese military announced new drills near Taiwan, including anti-submarine attack and sea raid operations, a day after ending its major live-fire drills targeting the territory.

Beijing’s defense ministry has also defended its suspension of military talks with the United States in protest at Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taipei last week, which raised concerns of potential mishaps escalating into conflict.

Last week, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) targeted Taiwan with days of major live-fire exercises, which were due to end on Sunday. Their end was never announced by the PLA, but avoidance notices were reportedly lifted and normal sea and air traffic resumed.

The Chinese government claims Taiwan as a province of China and does not rule out seizing it by force.

At the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, the losing Kuomintang government fled to the island of Taiwan, establishing the Republic of China (ROC) government in exile. On the mainland, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) established the People’s Republic of China.

Beginning in the 1970s, many countries began changing their formal ties from the ROC to Beijing, and today fewer than 15 world governments recognize the ROC (Taiwan) as a country.

The CCP has never ruled Taiwan, and since the end of the civil war, Taiwan has enjoyed de facto independence.

Since the end of its long period of martial law in the 1980s, Taiwan has also become a vibrant democracy with elections and a free media.

But unification is a key goal of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The islands’ president, Tsai Ing-wen, said Taiwan was already a sovereign country that did not need to declare independence, but Beijing views Taiwan’s democratically elected government as separatists.

Under Xi’s rule, aggression against Taiwan has increased and analysts say the threat of invasion is at its highest level in decades.

In recent years, the People’s Liberation Army has sent hundreds of warplanes to the Taiwan air defense identification zone, in greatly increased gray area activities, which are adjacent to combat but do not reach the threshold of war.

Taiwan is striving to modernize its military and is buying a large number of military assets and weapons from the United States in hopes of deterring Xi and the CCP from moving. Helena Davidson

On Monday, however, Chinas Eastern Theater Command announced it would conduct joint exercises focusing on anti-submarine and maritime assault operations, confirming fears by some security analysts and diplomats that Beijing is keeping pressure on Taiwanese defenses. No other details were provided.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said a total of 21 Chinese air force planes entered the Taiwan air defense zone on Monday, including fighter jets that crossed the median line in the part north of the Taiwan Strait.

The PLA had previously announced that China will conduct live fire drills in the Yellow Sea from Sunday to August 15, in five exclusion zones. Taiwanese authorities said the zones would not affect its international flight routes.

Pelosis’ visit last week infuriated China, which regards Taiwan as its own territory and responded for the first time with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei, as well as abandoning some lines of defense. dialogue with Washington.

The islands’ Ministry of Defense said that over the past few weeks, Chinese military vessels, aircraft and drones had simulated attacks on the island and its navy, and carried out multiple sea and air incursions over it. from the midline.

About 10 warships from China and Taiwan maneuvered closely around the line on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation and involved in security planning. Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had dispatched planes and ships to respond appropriately.

A spokesman for Taiwan’s defense ministry said no PLA craft entered Taiwan’s territorial waters, extending 12 nautical miles from its coast, during the drills. He did not say at what distance the PLA had been detected, or whether it was inside the 24 nautical mile contiguous zone.

He said the military had also identified several cyberwarfare attacks purportedly from China and at least 272 attempts to spread disinformation.

Amid furious responses, China also on Friday called off formal talks involving theater-level commands, defense policy coordination and military maritime consultations as Pelosi left the region.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian defended the decision to suspend the military chains, saying in an online post Monday: The current tense situation in the Taiwan Strait is entirely caused and created by the US side. on its own initiative, and the US side must bear full responsibility and serious consequences for this.

The bottom line cannot be broken and communication requires sincerity, Wu said.

Pentagon, State Department and White House officials condemned the move, describing it as an irresponsible overreaction.

China’s severing of some of its few communication links with the US military increases the risk of an accidental escalation on Taiwan at a critical time, security analysts and diplomats say.

A US official noted that Chinese officials did not respond to calls from senior Pentagon officials amid tensions last week, but they did not see this as a formal severance of ties with key figures, such as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Asked directly about this information, Wu said: China’s relevant countermeasures are a necessary warning against provocations by the United States and Taiwan, and a legitimate defense of national sovereignty and security.

