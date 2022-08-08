According to Bloomberg reports, Macquarie has a deal worth close to $2.5 billion for Suez’s UK waste business.





The logo of Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia’s largest investment bank, adorns a desk in the reception area of ​​its Sydney, Australia office on 28 October 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

August 7 (Reuters) – French waste and water management company Veolia Environnement SA is selling Suez SA’s UK waste business to Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) for approximately €2.5 billion ($2.5 billion). The deal is close, Bloomberg News reports. Sunday.

A deal to address the antitrust issue could be announced as early as Monday, the report added. (https://bloom.bg/3p1Sg2o)

A group of investors led by Meridiam SAS and Global Infrastructure Partners, which has acquired Suez’s business in France and several other countries, has the right to make an offer for Suez UK assets in line with the prices offered by Macquarie, Bloomberg said.

Veolia said in June this year that it had offered to sell its former competitor Suez’s UK waste business after the UK Competition and Markets Agency (CMA) objected to the merger between Veolia and Suez.

In December of last year, Veolia and Suez obtained EU antitrust approval for a 13 billion euro ($14.7 billion) partnership after several months of dispute that included legal action and Suez’s move to block French water business from Veolia. I did. Although later abandoned after the company reached an agreement. read more

The deal was then closed on January 7th, giving Veolia an 86% stake in Suez.

Macquarie, Veolia and Suez did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.9830 EUR)

Report by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat; Further reports by Jahnavi Nidumolu from Bengaluru; Edited by Stephen Coats

