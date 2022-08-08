US Air Force to retire terrorist-killing drones as Russia and China get cutting-edge technology; Senators suggest an upgrade





The ubiquitous General Atomics MQ-9 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) that symbolized drone warfare at the height of Americas War on Terror put the United States Air Force (USAF) and politicians on the other side of the fence on its military relevance.

‘The Burning Train’ – HIMARS ‘Knock Out’ All Russian Supply Train Carrying Troops and Ordnance – Reports

While the USAF lobbied to withdraw it, noting its obsolescence in the face of advanced rivals like Russia and China, politicians resisted the move.

A section within the USAF supports the versatility of the Reapers and offers to upgrade and reuse it to improve its survivability.

Recently, an MQ-9 Reaper from the California Air National Guard’s 163rd Attack Wing received fuel from Marine Tilt Rotor Squadron 764, described as air-delivered ground refueling.

It was the first time a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper had been refueled by a joint platform from another branch of the US military, and only the second time an MQ-9 had received fuel from another plane.

Conversely, the exercise also allowed the 163rd Attack Wing to practice the Agile Combat Reaper (ACE) employment, which decentralizes operations to a network of smaller, dispersed sites.

A General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper in flight with an air-to-surface munitions payload

Maj Shanna Ream, deputy director of operations for 163rd AW, said they are making it an expeditionary where they can jump to different spots with a very small footprint, refuel, rearm, get back in the air and keep going. to support.

This appears to be consistent with US Marine Corps Force Design 2030 and Expeditionary Forward Operating Base (EABO). With long-range Chinese missiles like the DF-23 and DF-21D threatening US aircraft carriers from afar, the FD-2030 aims to spread to islands controlled by friendly nations in the Western Pacific and combat the China inside this denial of access/area (A2/AD) bubble.

War on Terror The Golden Age of the MQ-9 Reapers

The Reaper was the backbone of US intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance (ISR) and air-to-ground fire missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, hitting terrorists and non-state actors.

Move over helipads, Japan is developing ‘landing pads’ on its skyscrapers that can accommodate flying cars

It carried the AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, the laser-guided GBU Paveway-II and even the GPS-guided GBU-38. It can carry 16 Hellfires, equivalent to the payload of an Apache attack helicopter.

But those environments were also permissive, USAF Chief of Staff Gen. Charles CQ Brown Jr. told the House Appropriations Committee during the defense budget hearing.

Rep. Ken Calvert (Republican-Californian), however, reportedly questioned whether the USAF was prematurely cutting its Reaper funding, given the continued need for its capabilities in other parts of the world.

MQ9 Reaper Drone

On May 13, several Democratic and Republican members of the committee were questioning Brown, and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendalls was pushing to retire many more Air Force legacy platforms, including 100 MQ-9 Reapers.

Members of Congress feared that the fleet retirement would occur before new models and replacements were available. Other platforms the USAF wanted to give up were 33 F-22 fighters, 89 A-10 Thunderbolts II/Warthog strike aircraft, and 15 E-3 Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS).

From a war perspective, this is important. The @USMC is working hard to adapt the MQ-9 to smaller footprints and support the joint force as a #SIF reserve force. Thanks to the @usairforce for working with our #Marines to create a more capable and lethal joint force. pic.twitter.com/4Thvuw8oB2

— David H. Berger (@CMC_MarineCorps) August 4, 2022

The Reaper can still reap benefits

Major General Lawrence Stutzriem (Retired) disagrees with the USAF’s assessment that the Reaper is unsuited for war with technologically advanced close adversaries like Russia and China.

He advocates investing in their massive upgrade with new electronics, avionics, communications packages, Electronic Warfare (EW) suites, engines and active/passive sensors to last in hotly contested battlespaces. This will ensure their relevance for the next two to three decades.

That it would be cheaper and faster is supported by the fact that the 2021 USAF Request for Information (RFI) for an advanced MQ-Next concept is still far from being a funded program.

While it’s true that an MQ-9 won’t survive downtown Beijing amidst the most advanced air defense systems, that can’t be the final arbiter. There is a range of demands, and the MQ-9 can perform certain missions to release capable assets, like the F-22, F-35, B-2 and B-21, Stutzriem.

He addresses the cost factor, highlighting how the USAF purchased nearly $500 million worth of E-11 business jets to carry communications and data relay systems between platforms that are electronically incompatible with each other.

MQ-9 Reapers already in inventory could (be upgraded and) perform this mission at significantly lower cost, stay on station several times longer, while freeing up a squadron of jet pilots, alleviating the chronic shortage of pilots from the Air Force, which has stubbornly stayed around 2,000 for several years, Stutzriem added.

Nor would commanders be forced to possibly lose pilots or airmen and undertake higher-risk missions.

Stutzriem’s ​​suggestions are naturally in line with the new concept of operations of other services (CONOPS) such as USMC FD-2030 and US Navys Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO).

The latter calls for more unmanned surface ships performing routine work on larger platforms such as destroyers and frigates inside the Chinese A2/AD umbrella and is officially in line with FD-2030 himself.

So if the USMC and USN can integrate and synergize their strategies, the USAF can certainly throw its hat in, given that it would be a major player in any conflict with China or Russia.

The Western Pacific already shares an overlap with Russia in the far northeast, where Russia and Japan have disputed claims to the Kuril Islands. That makes it the fourth flashpoint in a region that has three others—the Korean Peninsula, the Taiwan Strait, and the South China Sea (SCS).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eurasiantimes.com/us-air-force-to-retire-terrorist-killer-drones-as-russia-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos