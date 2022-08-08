Another heatwave coming to England? recent heat forecast





Will we all melt again soon? Find out here (Picture: Getty)

People across the UK are grappling with extreme heatwaves this summer, including extreme weather warnings in mid-July and the highest temperatures since records began.

While continuing through August, hose pipes have been temporarily banned in two parts of the UK amid concerns about drought and reports that some areas have experienced record dry July.

The country has been thrown into chaos over the past few months as hot weather has sparked dangerous wildfires and level 4 red alerts have been issued in various parts of the country.

Temperatures have dropped considerably since then, but many are wondering when the next heat wave will occur.

Find out when the next heat wave is expected during this sweltering summer.

Another heatwave coming to England?

Yes, it starts now!

After looming with rising temperatures for some on Sunday, a heat wave with temperatures below 30 degrees was predicted between Monday, August 8 and Sunday, August 14.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast dry weather from Tuesday 9 August to Thursday 11 August, with extensive sunshine and broad sunlight, with the exception of distant north/northwest Scotland, which will become cloudy with rain or drizzle.

The temperature rises, making it very hot or very hot far from the northwest.

Chief forecaster Steve Willington previously said in a statement: If the above average temperatures last for more than three days, parts of the UK could be in a heat wave.

Many parts of the UK, especially the South, will see temperatures a few degrees higher than average, but these values ​​are likely to be well below the record temperatures we saw in mid-July.

As high pressure builds up, there will be very little rain meaningful to the forecast, especially for parts of southern England that have experienced very dry conditions over the past month.

UK July temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius (Photo: Rex) See more: Summer

In other parts of the UK, such as northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, a rain-weather front will be limited to high pressure, with some rain in the north-west of England.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the official definition of a heat wave is when a location in the UK records a period of three consecutive days in which the daily maximum temperature, which varies from county to county, meets (or exceeds) the heat wave temperature threshold.

It may seem like the last heat wave has just left us, but warmer weather may come, though not as hot as the record temperatures we saw in July.

The Bureau of Meteorology recently released a report on the heat wave, describing it as a milestone in British climate history.

Heatwaves are likely to become more common in the UK, and meteorologists are generally not keen on linking specific weather phenomena to climate change, but the current trend in warmer weather has led many meteorologists to talk about the impact of high pollutants on the climate. made it

A part of the UK has become hot and a fire has occurred (Picture: PA)

Many experts have warned that the UK needs to get used to more extreme weather events.

Professor Stephen Belcher, Chief Scientist at the Meteorological Administration, said: “In a climate unaffected by humans, climate modeling shows that it is virtually impossible for UK temperatures to reach 40C.

In a very high emission scenario, temperatures in excess of 40 degrees can be seen in the UK every three years until the end of the century.

He added that reducing carbon emissions would help reduce the frequency, but still some temperatures in excess of 40C will continue to occur and the UK will have to adapt to these extremes.

