Heatwave hits UK wasp epidemic worst in years





Experts fear wasps are far more ferocious than usual as food demand surges at the end of the year (Photo: Shutterstock)

Experts fear that as summer ends and fall approaches, an army of sugar-crazed wasps will sweep across the country.

A typical late summer surge of insects could be one of the worst and biggest heatwaves on record, with the scorching British heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

With the heat expected to last for months, it’s believed to be ferocious than ever, craving for something sweet to give you energy to survive.

Bug scavengers say that 2022 has already been designated as the Year of the Wasp due to the increase in wasp populations.

Stop Wasps Stop Pests manager Sebastien Pommereul warns: This year we are doing 10-12 interventions per day. Last year we were at 5.

Wasps typically nest in trees, attics, and basements in the spring, and bad weather in summer and fall usually spoils work and reduces the insect’s chance of surviving last summer.

Along with Britain’s sweltering temperatures, experts fear the country’s drought conditions and nationwide hose pipe bans will create far more ideal conditions for wasps to breed and herds.

At the end of the year, wasps become more and more sugar-crazed as their larvae grow into full-sized insects. This means finding new and increased energy sources.

Medic warns about how to detect potentially fatal anaphylactic shock after being stung (Photo: Pierre Aden/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Medic released new advice on what to do if you’ve been stung by a wasp this year, as increased allergies in hot weather can make wasp sting symptoms worse.

It is said that it is important to pull out the saliva that remains on the flesh because it is full of poison.

You can use the edge of a credit card to scrape the sting off your skin, but you should not use tweezers as this can spread toxins.

After removal of the sting, the area should be washed with soap and water, and ice or cold compresses for up to 10 minutes should be applied to reduce swelling and avoid scratching the area to reduce the risk of infection.

Some people who are allergic to wasp stings need urgent treatment as they can lead to fatal anaphylactic shock.

Anaphylaxis symptoms to watch out for include severe swelling, hives, itching, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps, and a sudden drop in blood pressure.

