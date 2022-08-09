Thousands more US flights canceled or delayed





US airlines canceled or delayed thousands of flights over the weekend as bad weather and staff shortages add to passenger frustration.

More than 7,000 domestic flights were delayed and around 650 were canceled on Saturday, according to data from FlightAware. A further 8,100 flights were delayed and 950 canceled on Sunday, the flight tracking website said. The turmoil on the tarmac continued on Monday, with more than 500 flights canceled and 2,800 delayed by mid-afternoon.

The accumulation at airports is impacting all types of travellers, including professional athletes. WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike tweeted Monday that her team’s weekend flight was delayed three times. Ogwumike said she and her Los Angeles Sparks teammates waited for hours hoping the flight would return on schedule, to no avail.

“It’s the first time in 11 seasons that I have had to sleep at the airport,” she said, adding that her team’s flight was eventually cancelled. “It was only a matter of time. So half of us are sleeping at the airport; half of us are at the hotel because there weren’t enough rooms.”

First time for everything @WNBA pic.twitter.com/w3PSHxCcJk

— Nneka Ogwumike (@nnekaogwumike) August 8, 2022

Sabrina Amorim, an animal specialist in Virginia, expressed her frustration with Delta Air Lines on Sunday in a tweet citing flight delays, cancellations and a long wait to speak with customer service representatives.

@Delta That’s crazy! Flight delays, canceled flight and that huge line from the airport’s only customer service department.

We’ve been waiting for hours and nothing has been done! pic.twitter.com/W1cflDif0G

— Sabrina Amorim (@amorimsab) August 7, 2022

Amid the disruptions that mark the summer travel season, there’s a potential bright spot for passengers: faster refunds. The U.S. Department of Transportation has proposed a new rule that travelers can get their money back within seven days if they paid by credit card and their flight was delayed three hours for a domestic flight or six hours for a an international trip. Agency officials are seeking public comment for 90 days before finalizing the rule.

The bad weather last weekend is partly responsible for the multitude of delays and cancellations. Most of New Mexico, as well as parts of Arizona and Colorado, experienced thunderstorms throughout Saturday, while heavy rains and flash flooding hit the Chicago area and much of the Midwest Sunday.

Thunderstorms could slow flights Monday in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New York, Orlando and Tampa, the FAA said.

Bad weather forces airlines to delay a trip until it passes. Under federal law, commercial flight crews cannot fly more than 8 hours per day for trips with one pilot or 10 hours for crews with two pilots. Airline crew must also rest for at least 10 hours before a flight. As a result, longer delays may require passengers to wait for a replacement crew to be assigned to the flight.

Many airlines are also experiencing staff shortages, especially pilots.

Travel Watch: Airlines facing pilot shortages 04:08

“There is a shortage of pilots at regional airlines because major carriers (like American, Delta and United) are hiring from regional airlines,” Derek Kerr, chief financial officer of American Airlines, told The Associated Press. .

Meanwhile, major carriers are struggling to train new pilots fast enough, he added.

New trends

Christopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch and covers business, consumer and financial stories ranging from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and sports affairs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/flight-delay-canceled-weather-pilot-shortage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos