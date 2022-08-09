US Open pledges to raise funds and $2 million for Ukraine





For weeks this spring, United States Tennis Association leaders debated whether to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete in the US Open.

The discussions were intense and moving, USTA leaders said. Serious consideration has been given to following Wimbledon’s example and banning Russians and Belarusians, including reigning US Open men’s singles champion Daniil Medvedev from Russia, from playing. Ultimately, however, the rulers decided to let them play, in part because they did not have the same pressure from the US government to act that the Wimbledon rulers had from the British government.

There was another reason.

Proponents of allowing Russians and Belarusians to play argued that the US Open could provide an important opportunity to unite players and stage the biggest fundraising campaign in support of Ukraine. With the proper cajoling, perhaps a Russian or a Belarusian could be persuaded to participate.

On Thursday, US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster called Victoria Azarenka, Belarus’ former world No. 1, and asked her to take part in a fundraising exhibition match on August 24, Independence Day at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center which will launch a campaign that will provide at least $2 million to relief efforts in Ukraine.

It was a quick response, Allaster said of her conversation with Azarenka, 33, whom she has known for more than 15 years. She said, it’s a player’s choice, and I want to play.

It’s unclear whether she or other players from Russia or Belarus will eventually take the field for the exhibition. Through a WTA Tour spokeswoman, Azarenka declined to be interviewed for this story. Spokeswoman Amy Binder referred a request for confirmation of Azarenkas’ participation in the exhibit to Azarenkas’ agent Marijn Bal, who did not provide further information.

For Azarenka, the decision to participate in an event supporting Ukraine is no small feat. While she now lives largely in the United States, for years she enjoyed a friendly relationship with President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko of Belarus, the authoritarian leader who has ruled the country since 1994 and who has appeared with Azarenka on several occasions.

Azarenka, who was a member of the WTA Players Council during her career, said little about the war but was candid in her criticism of Wimbledon for banning her and other players from Russia and Belarus from playing. participate. After beating Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine at the Citi Open in Washington last week, Azarenka told Tennis.com that Wimbledon was a great opportunity to show how the sport can come together. She continued, I think we missed that opportunity, but hopefully we can still show it.

Azarenka was scheduled to compete in the National Bank Open in Canada this week, but her visa was not approved in time.

Allaster said she was reaching out to those players and their representatives, as well as the Ukrainian players the tournament would also like to have on the pitch. Players from those countries who have relatives there had to be careful with their comments, although a few expressed empathy for the victims of the Russian invasion.

A few days before the start of the Russian invasion in February, Russia’s Andrey Rublev had scribbled No War Please on the lens of a TV camera after a match. Rublev, ranked eighth in men’s singles, also offered to donate his entire prize money to relief efforts in Ukraine in exchange for permission to play at Wimbledon.

Last month Daria Kasatkina, Russia’s top-ranked women’s singles player, became the first Russian in tennis to openly criticize the war, a move that could land her in trouble with her home country.

Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war

Speaking to Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko in Barcelona, ​​Spain, Kasatkina described the war as a nightmare in its own right and said an end to the war was what she wanted the most right now. Kasatkina, 25, who goes by the name Dasha, said she wants to train and play against players who don’t have to worry about being bombarded, according to the captions of the video, which circulated on Twitter.

She expressed her empathy for Ukrainian players who have been forced to leave their homes and seek tennis academies in Western Europe to train. I can’t imagine what it’s like to have no home, she said. Rublev, 24, appeared with Kasatkina for much of the interview and said he agreed with her.

Allaster, who has spent three decades working at all levels of professional tennis, said the USTA ultimately decided it didn’t want to hold athletes accountable for the actions of their governments and leaders. The association, however, wanted to use the tournament to raise awareness of the ongoing struggles in Ukraine.

You turn on the news now and war is sometimes the fifth or sixth story, she said.

As part of its campaign, the USTA will donate at least $2 million to the GlobalGivings Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. He also plans to help raise funds throughout the tournament on telecasts and the tournament website.

Among the active players who have signed up to take part in the exhibition are Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Amanda Anisimova, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Iga Swiatek and Matteo Berrettini. So is John McEnroe, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and TV commentator who grew up in Queens, just a few miles from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The USTA is also working to line up celebrity appearances: The organization hopes to land Vladyslav Buialskyi, a Ukrainian citizen who sings with the Metropolitan Opera.

Proceeds will go to the Tennis Plays for Peace initiative, a partnership of the seven organizations that oversee the sport. The initiative has raised and donated over $1 million. Additionally, the men’s and women’s tours have collectively set aside over $500,000 for grants and interest-free loans to Ukrainian players. The USTA raised $250,000 for Ukraine.

Like other international sports and leagues, tennis has struggled for months over how to respond to the Russian invasion.

In the days following the attack, the seven organizations of the ITF, the men’s and women’s professional circuits and the four Grand Slam tournament organizers agreed to ban Russian and Belarusian teams from competitions and prohibit players from these countries from playing under their flags.

Russians competed in top tournaments in the United States in Miami Gardens, Florida, and Indian Wells, California, just as Russian athletes from other sports continued to compete for their North American clubs.

The arrangement has caused tension in locker rooms and other common areas at tournaments. Ukrainian players, like Yastremska and Lesia Tsurenko, have spoken of their discomfort rubbing shoulders with Russian and Belarusian players, some of whom they assume support Russian President Vladimir V. Putin.

We know how popular he is in their country, Tsurenko said of Putin earlier this year.

Then, in April, the British Parliament ordered the All England Club, which organizes Wimbledon, and the Lawn Tennis Association, which oversees several other tournaments in Britain, to ban players from Russia and Belarus from participating in events. on grass in June and July. The club and association followed suit, prompting tennis tours to take away ranking points at Wimbledon and threaten sanctions at other tournaments.

Russian players expressed their frustration. The tournament went without them, including Medvedev, now the highest ranked men’s singles player in the world.

Then, in an even more complex twist, as Russia intensified its siege of eastern Ukraine, Elena Rybakina, who was born and raised in Russia, won the Wimbledon women’s singles championship. Rybakina began representing Kazakhstan four years ago after the former Soviet republic offered to fund its development, stressing the futility of excluding players based on their nationality. Like all players from Russia and Belarus whose families still live in those countries, Rybakina was careful to avoid any discussion of the war.

Rublev, Kasatkina and other great Russians and Belarusians, including Azarenka, all played tournaments in the United States last week.

Just like in the spring, their matches were largely uneventful and the players largely limited their post-match tennis comments and dodged questions about the victims of the invasion or their feelings about the players. leaders of their country.

We don’t want to put undue pressure on an athlete, Allaster said. We will respect and support any player decision.

