Has US inflation peaked? 5 things to know about Bitcoin this week





Bitcoin (BTC) enters another key macro week in the US with a welcome break on the upside.

After avoiding a now familiar breakdown around the weekly close, BTC/USD is up at the time of writing on August 8 to once again tackle resistance that has been in place for two months.

Can the bulls win? The momentum appears to be strong in crypto, but a host of potential stumbling blocks stand in the way.

With new US inflation data expected, the macro situation could further upset the status quo, while bears also show no signs of change to allow recovery to levels above $25,000.

Amid continued claims that Bitcoin is only enjoying a bearish rally, Cointelegraph takes a look at the state of play in the market at the start of the new week.

These five factors are worth considering when considering the direction Bitcoin price action might take over the next few days.

BTC Seals 2nd Week Above Key Bear Market Support

Unlike the past few weeks, Bitcoin allowed traders to breathe a sigh of relief during the August 7 weekly close.

Instead of falling at or immediately after the candle close, BTC/USD instead started to gain, with those gains including an impressive hourly candle, which saw nearly $500 added.

The close itself was impressive, being Bitcoin’s highest weekly close since June, a firm break from previous weekly downtrend data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingViewshows.

BTC/USD 1 week candle chart (Bitstamp) with MA 200 weeks. Source: Trading View

Additionally, BTC price has defended its major 200-week moving average (MA) for two consecutive closes, increasing the likelihood that this trendline will now form support. This comes despite several retests during the week, with the 200-week MA sitting around $22,900.

The market was spared the madness and the #Bitcoin D and W candles closed as predicted by the Trend Precognition algos. The bear market rally continues. https://t.co/anTpoYD9kK

Materials Indicators (@MI_Algos) August 8, 2022

Before the close, some were already predicting volatility.

I’m surprised the market hasn’t moved yetMaybe this week#Bitcoin

Kevin Svenson (@KevinSvenson_) August 7, 2022

For the popular TraderSZ Twitter trading account, this would take the form of a big, violent move, which ended up being on the upside.

I know it’s hard to convince you that $BTC has bottomed out. But you can’t ignore it. Never break this line in history, added Jibon, another account, alongside a weekly chart showing another MA trendline.

Looking at possible targets, anywhere between $25,000 and $28,000, commentators think, with Cointelegraph already signaling a trader’s expectations of a retest of $30,000.

Looks like a group test is coming in the coming weeks.

25.5k-28k#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/G1GghvhcSo

Trend Rider (@TrendRidersTR) August 8, 2022

Analyzing separate data governing two exponential moving averages (EMAs), trading resource Stockmoney Lizards agreed with Jibon that a macro bottom was already complete for Bitcoin.

The cycles repeat themselves. Shortly after the EMA bands crossed, the cycle low entered. From there, the uptrend is near, he summarized on August 7:

Medium term target 38k – 40k which is in this area of ​​decreasing resistance level. After that, we will see a breakout and another bull run.

$40,000, while high by today’s standards, is also not lacking in adherents, even in an extended bear market relief rally.

The inflation picture in the United States is complicated by the fall in commodities

The main macro event of what is otherwise a sleepy summer month is expected in the coming days.

US inflation will become the top of the list of talking points in crypto and beyond on August 10, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for July hit the radar.

The calendar is already ingrained in the minds of risk asset traders around the world, although not indicative of a specific trend on its own, CPI releases are reliably accompanied by volatility. of the market before, during and after the fact.

The question on everyone’s lips this time around, however, is whether inflation has peaked.

The most anticipated data this week is Wednesday’s CPI, estimates are 8.7, IF it is above that we are back in crash mode.

Tom (@TradingThomas3) August 6, 2022

The issue is complex: fuel prices began to decline in July, while CPI components such as rental prices have conversely reached historic highs.

The sharp drop in gasoline prices will be a major drag on the #IPC headline next week.

(via Morgan Stanley/Zentner) pic.twitter.com/fuJ0u7rwtO

Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) August 5, 2022

Falling commodities are a key cause for optimism for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as reported by Cointelegraph, which used the trend as a basis to suggest inflation would decline from here.

That could change, of course, but the trend is down, suggesting we’re past peak inflation, he said at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting last week.

#Powell knows Uncle Sam can’t afford rising rates or a perpetually strong #USD.

So why is the public cunning to fight 9% #Inflation with 2.5% FFR?

It’s simple: the Fed sees a #recession coming and needs to raise rates today to have something to cut tomorrow.

Egon von Gruyeres (@GoldSwitzerland) August 7, 2022

After months of hikes in key interest rates, the Federal Reserve will not make a decision on new monetary policy measures before September. More broadly, the central bank is in a bind, commentators say, unable to raise rates much further without unforeseen side effects.

Old hands cling

According to on-chain monitoring resources, hodlers are unmoved by the latest surges in BTC price action after months of declines.

While this is nothing out of the ordinary, it remains interesting to see how long-term holders’ resolve will be tested should further gains come in.

In automated updates this week, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode noted that the quantity of BTC’s last active bid over the past 24 hours is decreasing on average, potentially reflecting a lack of gut reactions to price movements. .

#Bitcoin $BTC Supply Amount Last 24h activity (1d MA) just hit a 1-month low of 147,020.447 BTC

The previous 1-month low of 147,387.149 BTC was seen on July 18, 2022

View metric: https://t.co/I2GrIJjJGU pic.twitter.com/NzpGlCKDxa

glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) August 8, 2022

Likewise, the seven-day MA of median on-chain transaction volume hit its own one-month low on the day, beating its previous August 1 lows.

On higher maturities, the trend is also visibly biased towards pragmatism. The share of BTC supply that has been idle in its wallet for three or more years continues to rise, reaching new all-time highs of 38.426% on the day.

Graph of bitcoin supply percentage active over 3 years ago. Source: Glassnode/Twitter

Changes are most easily visualized on the HODL Waves metric, which provides insight into the proportion of BTC supply that has been idle for specific durations.

2022, it shows, has seen a marked increase in stationary coins for one to two years.

Bitcoin HODL Waves chart (screenshot). Source: Unchained CapitalCoinbase backlog is dead

When it comes to hodling, current conditions appear to be firmly lackluster for exchanges amid low real interest in buying crypto assets.

While the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, last week announced a partnership with US exchange Coinbase, its order book remains dead, according to one commentator, with interest from retailers lacking this summer.

The Byzantine general further noted a crazy imbalance between supply and demand, indicating that the majority of exchange users are waiting for BTC/USD to match its June lows of $17,600.

Here’s another visualization of this pretty crazy imbalance.

From 20k to 10k: 12000 in auctions From 20k to 30k: 2000 in requests pic.twitter.com/6iKW1oXecr

Byzantine General (@ByzGeneral) August 7, 2022

Binance order book data provided by on-chain monitoring resource Material Indicators also highlights activity gaps well above $24,000.

This can change quickly, however, as the spot price rises and falls within its trading range.

BTC/USD (Binance) buy and sell levels as of August 7.

When it comes to the bear market rally, sentiment data can offer an unlikely clue as to whether the true bottom is truly being reached.

Related: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, FLOW, THETA, QNT, MKR

As noted by research firm Santiment and macro analyst Alex Krueger, mainstream interest in Bitcoin bear markets actually tends to peak right after, not before, macro asset price lows.

Lo and behold, the 2022 bear market rally!

Historically, people Google “Bear Market Rally” right after market lows (ok, the sample size is only two).

h/t @zentrader1254 pic.twitter.com/2v0O82M88h

Alex Krger (@krugermacro) August 7, 2022

While Kruger compared events from March 2020 to 2009 in the S&P 500, Santiment pointed to Bitcoin-related social media content around BTC price floors.

Even mentions of classic crypto-crowd terms such as moon and Lambo peak once the worst of the price decline is over, he concluded in findings published last week.

During the crypto slide of 2022, the crowd clamored for the moon and the lambo sarcastically whenever prices fall again, the researchers explained on Twitter:

However, the real irony is that the spikes in these words often mark times when $BTC is poised to rise. Bitcoin social media engagement chart. Source: Santiment/Twitter

According to the sentiment gauge, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, meanwhile, support is building above the extreme fear zone in the markets, which has been absent since mid-July.

The index measures 30/100 on August 8, unchanged from the previous day and representative of the fear being the general mood of the market. Extreme fear corresponds to a score below 25.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should conduct your own research when making a decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/has-us-inflation-peaked-5-things-to-know-in-bitcoin-this-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

