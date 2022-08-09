Russia suspends strategic arms inspections under US treaty | Russo-Ukrainian War





Russia says it is stopping its inspections under the New START treaty, but it remains committed to all of the treaty’s provisions.

Russia said it was suspending US on-site inspections under a strategic arms control treaty with Washington, pointing to Western sanctions and coronavirus infections, adding that Moscow remained committed to all provisions of the treaty.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said facilities subject to inspections under the New START treaty will be temporarily exempt from such inspections.

The announcement comes as ties between Russia and the United States are unraveling due to Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine and debilitating Western sanctions.

Russia is now forced to resort to this measure because of Washington’s persistent desire to implicitly obtain a restart of inspections under conditions that do not take into account existing realities, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

New START is the latest arms reduction pact between the former Cold War rivals and limits the number of nuclear warheads that can be deployed by Moscow and Washington to 1,550.

Moscow has also accused Washington of seeking to create unilateral advantages and deprive Russia of the right to carry out inspections on American soil.

The statement said it had become difficult for Moscow to carry out inspections on US soil due to Western sanctions, including airspace closures for Russian aircraft and visa restrictions.

Moscow also pointed to a new spike in coronavirus cases in the United States.

We believe that under the current circumstances, the parties should abandon grossly counterproductive attempts to artificially accelerate the resumption of START inspection activities and focus on a thorough study of all existing problems in this area, the ministry said. Foreign Affairs.

Last year, the United States and Russia extended New START by the maximum allowable duration of five years.

Moscow’s announcement came after US President Joe Biden called on Russia and China to demonstrate their commitment to limiting nuclear weapons.

Russia should demonstrate its willingness to renew the nuclear arms reduction pact when it expires in 2026, Biden said.

The Kremlin told the United States last week that time was running out to negotiate a replacement for the New START treaty and that if it expired in 2026 without a replacement, global security would be weakened.

The conflict in Ukraine has raised political tensions to levels not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, with Russian and American politicians publicly citing the risk of a Third World War.

