Nearly $53 billion in federal funding could revive the U.S. computer chip industry





This week, President Joe Biden will sign the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law. The legislation includes nearly $53 billion in funding to encourage domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips, as well as continued research in this area. “CHIPS” stands for “Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors,” but the law goes beyond computer components: it proposes major funding increases for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, the National Science Foundation, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. It also outlines new policies for NASA, including extending support for the International Space Station through 2030 and revamping a program to return humans to the Moon and possibly Mars.

Since so many fields depend on computer chips, the effects of the new law will go far beyond the semiconductor industry, says Russell Harrison, acting chief executive of the US branch of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE-USA), which has consulted with politicians on the legislation over the past few years. “I actually try to think of industries that wouldn’t depend on them,” he adds. Scientific American spoke with Harrison about what CHIPS and the Science Act cover, and its impact on the United States

[An edited transcript of the interview follows.]

What kinds of science, technology and exploration does this law support?

All! That’s not entirely true, but there’s a lot in there. First of all, it is important to note that the bill essentially consists of two articles. There’s the CHIPS Act: it’s pretty targeted and fantastically good for the semiconductor and related industries, which the IEEE is obviously very excited about. It really supports the semiconductor industry and related businesses: it’s not just [funding] Semiconductor production is also everything you need to produce semiconductors: design, packaging, a holistic look at the industry. We have to point this out because the bill’s CHIPS act is “restricted funds.” That is to say, these are real dollars and therefore this money is going to be spent. Most of the money goes to industry and supports industry investment. Of the $52.7 billion in grants, the bulk will go to private companies. One of the themes that runs throughout the bill is support for domestic manufacturing, which is important because manufacturing produces a huge percentage of jobs in this country — it always has. The research trick [includes] $11 billion [over five years] in general research and development within the Department of Commerce for all matters relating to this space.

What about support for science programs, including NASA?

You look at all the rest of the bill – all the energy stuff and the NSF [National Science Foundation] research — all of this is “authorized” money, which means it’s not real yet: we have to get it through the appropriations process. So in the NASA section [of the bill], there are no actual dollar numbers in there. But it does [mention] Artemis, the moon and beyond missions; he’s doing some bureaucratic shuffling to create the structures necessary for NASA to survive and thrive in this new space environment we find ourselves in.

Which industries depend on semiconductor chips?

All. In the chip industry, you distinguish between legacy chips, which are reliable chips that have been around for a while, and state-of-the-art chips. The CHIPS bill is primarily focused on very high-end edge chips, although there is some language for legacy chips. So looking only at really high-end chips: AI, obviously, will be “fastest, best” for this industry. Communication, same thing. Finance actually needs a lot of computing power from high-end chips. The automotive industry relies on an increasing number of computer chips, but they are generally not the most advanced chips. But as you move into more autonomous vehicles, that power needs to be greater because they need to make more decisions faster. Agriculture: People always overlook American agriculture, but they’re doing incredibly high-tech stuff in terms of sensing, remote sensing, autonomous vehicles [like] harvesters and agricultural equipment, which will also depend on some of these elements. Energy consumes a lot: distribution [energy] Generation technology, which is becoming more and more important, relies on really sophisticated computer modelling. The cybersecurity industry, which is part of everyone’s industry, is built on cutting-edge technology. The United States is a high-tech country; we are going to use [chips for] everything.

What advanced chips can do what legacy chips can’t?

I know they get ridiculously small. The companies making these chips are starting to dabble in exotic lands, like quantum computing, which is phenomenally faster (if we can make it work) than today’s chips. At a fundamental level, it’s all about speed. But of course speed translates into so many other things. When we’re talking trillions of transactions per second, as opposed to billions of transactions per second, you can start doing things that you just couldn’t do with the smaller chips. We are moving into AI – the number of calculations needed to do real AI work is so much greater than what we were capable of 10 years ago.

Will the bill alleviate ongoing semiconductor shortages caused by supply chain issues?

It can’t solve the problem we’re having right now because you can’t support a fab [build a semiconductor fabrication factory] in six months. It is a long term project. But in the long run, it will definitely help. Long supply chains that cross the globe and involve multiple countries and transoceanic travel are vulnerable. No matter how hard you try to secure them, they are vulnerable simply because they are long. Producing chips in this country will make the supply chain simpler, cleaner and easier to protect.

There are also sections in there that are setting up new studies, creating new government organizations, to do a better job of monitoring supply chains across the US economy. So, ultimately, we can identify these issues earlier, making them easier to manage.

Growing tensions between China and Taiwan pose a potential threat to global semiconductor supply. Could the CHIPS and Science Act reduce US reliance on international chip production?

Taiwan is a world leader in semiconductor technology. And so CHIPS or no CHIPS, I expect that we will continue to do a lot of business with Taiwan in this area, because they are very good at it. At the end of the day, it’s cutting-edge technology – whoever can do it best will win. Semiconductors are a global industry and most major industrialized countries play an important role. Korea and Taiwan are the big ones. Japan is somewhat similar to the United States, a high-end manufacturer as well as an important research country. The Europeans are doing a lot of excellent research in this area. The CHIPS Act encourages investment in the United States. It also sometimes encourages international cooperation. And frankly, securing supply chains globally, which the bill does, is important to Taiwan and Korea and to many of our other Asian partners.

What else does CHIPS fund?

Labour: this is one of the sections of the bill that excites us the most. Large parts of this country are not yet really involved in the 21st century economy. The CHIPS Act deliberately tries to change that through regional technology centers and investments in underserved communities. Investments in workforce development go far beyond graduate students to include undergraduate research, also what used to be called professional education (which we will call vocational training), certification and community colleges. Sixty percent of jobs in this country don’t require a college degree; they need training. And investing in those people, people who know how to build robots, how to fix robots, how to operate cybersecurity systems – those are well-paying, middle-class jobs and they are absolutely essential to this whole operation.

The CHIPS Act intentionally tries to attract parts of the country that are not involved in this industry and this work. This is going to have a massive impact on overall prosperity across the United States in the long run. It’s also, frankly, the key to diversity: if you want to attract populations that aren’t currently engaged in STEM fields, you have to bring the industry to them. And that is exactly what the CHIPS bill does.

