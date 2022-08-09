Crypto and the US government are heading for a climactic showdown





Seeing perhaps that the law will come sooner or later for crypto, the industry has rallied in an effort to pass a new cryptocurrency-just regulatory framework that spares all the wrath of the Howey test. Companies including Coinbase have asked the SEC to issue new rules specific to digital currency. In the Senate, meanwhile, two different bills would shift power from the SEC to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which is widely seen as leaner and more industry-friendly. At any crypto conference and in countless congressional editorials and hearings, you can hear crypto executives and their supporters complaining about the unfairness of enforcement regulation. The government has not given clear rules, they argue, leaving companies in the dark about how to proceed without being prosecuted.

The regulatory landscape in the United States is nebulous at best, says Brandon Neal, chief operating officer of Euler, a decentralized finance project. This not only creates a lot of confusion in the industry and the public, but I think it potentially stifles innovation.

For many securities law experts, however, there is nothing nebulous about this. You’re not breaking SEC disclosure laws if you register and disclose, says Roger Barton, managing partner of Barton LLP. I believe the securities laws are clear enough. I don’t know if the SEC needs to create specific rules relating to crypto.

It seems intuitive that new technologies require new rules and regulations. But many securities lawyers believe that the general approach exemplified by the Howey test is part of the reason why US securities regulation has worked quite well over the years. The downside of clarity, and that’s why we don’t define fraud in law either, is that as soon as you write down what the parameters are, you have a roadmap to get around it, says Hilary Allen. The test must therefore be flexible. The downside to this is that there will be some uncertainty as to how it will be applied.

Realistically, none of the bills in Congress are likely to become law anytime soon, and the SEC is not going to cave in and issue new rules. This leaves regulation by enforcement as the only menu item. No one can say exactly what will happen to the crypto industry if the SEC starts winning these big cases. The penalty for issuing an unregistered title can range from fines to criminal prosecution for fraud. What is perhaps most alarming for the industry is that anyone who has invested in something that will later be considered a security is entitled to their money back. This means that crypto startups whose tokens have depreciated could be exposed to massive class action lawsuits. Would-be crypto entrepreneurs, meanwhile, will likely be deterred by the effort and expense of registering a title with the SEC.

The disclosure requirement would increase the cost, Diamond says, and probably 80 to 90 percent of those projects would never see the light of day.

The industry seems to largely agree, hence its opposition. In a legal deposit, Ripple argues, requiring registration of XRP as collateral is undermining its primary utility. This utility depends on the near-instantaneous and transparent settlement of XRP in low-cost transactions. More generally, opponents of the SEC approach argue that it will kill innovation and drive all the most talented crypto entrepreneurs to countries with more lax regimes.

Whether this is good or bad ultimately depends on certain philosophical questions about cryptography. If you think cryptocurrencies are a stupendous innovation that will unlock all sorts of previously impossible use cases, then you might think that crafting a flexible regulatory regime that helps the industry thrive at the expense of elaborate protections for investors. If, on the other hand, you’re still not convinced that crypto has done anything other than fuel a speculative asset bubble, you probably don’t think so. You might conclude, instead, that an industry that cannot exist if it has to obey laws designed to protect investors is not an industry worth saving.

