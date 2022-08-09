The Mar-A-Lago raid proves that the United States is not a banana republic





Donald Trump would have you believe that Monday’s surprise FBI raid on his Florida estate was, like so many things he despises, un-American.

Not much is known about the operation at the time of this writing. The FBI has not commented, and much of what is public comes from a statement by Trump, a notoriously unreliable source of information. Trump wrote: My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents, who he says arrived unannounced and took broke into a safe.

Reports from the Washington Post and New York Times indicate the raid appears to be tied to Trump’s removal of White House records at the end of his administration, which critics have called a flagrant violation of federal records law. public.

Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before, Trump wrote. Such an assault could only take place in broken Third World countries. Unfortunately, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt on a level never seen before.

Trump is right that nothing like this ever happened to a former president of the United States before he always omitted the first, a way of refusing to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 election, but he is wrong about what this means for the rule of law in the United States. States.

Trump has always been more Republican than Reagan or Lincoln Republican. Unlike his presidential predecessors, and despite his open disdain for Latin America and Latin Americans, he often portrayed himself as a sort of caudillo, trying to rule with an iron fist, circumventing the Constitution and the legislature, to enlist the military in its schemes, and to use the power of the state to further its own electoral and personal fortunes. Just today, Susan Glasser and Peter Baker reported how Trump pushed the military to hold the sort of garish parades that, as one general put it, characterize foreign dictatorships, and complained that American generals were not as loyal to him as Hitler’s top brass. at the Fhrer. And at the end of his term, Trump retreated to a lavish, palm-lined estate to plan his next moves.

In a veritable banana republic, he could have hoped to live with impunity as long as he could foil the plans of his political adversaries. Instead, Trump found himself beleaguered from multiple sides. He was impeached, a second time, after leaving office; a Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney continues to investigate his interference in post-election vote counting; the New York Attorney General is investigating his company and will file him soon; and a House committee is investigating his attempt to void the election and is pressuring the Justice Department to bring charges against him over it. (The DOJ declined to comment on any related investigation.)

Trump is not a victim of political persecution. A fundamental principle of American law is that no one, not even the president, let alone the former president, is above the law, and if he commits crimes, he must answer for them. What’s the difference between this and Watergate, where agents broke into the Democratic National Committee? Trump asked in his statement. But this question is simple enough that any US AP history student can easily handle it: Watergate was an illegal break-in carried out by a team of political operatives, not law enforcement officers. with court-approved warrants, working for a Trump-appointed FBI director. .

Despite all of Trump’s bluster, he hasn’t been charged with any crime. If he is, he will have every chance to defend himself in court. (Compare that with his own disdain for due process for others charged with crimes.) Some legal scholars are worried about the precedent set by the potential prosecution of a former president. But the precedent created by giving him a pass because of his electoral record would be even more troubling.

The raid seemed to come out of nowhere, a sign that the federal government is conducting this investigation anyway with great secrecy and delicacy. In the coming days, the public will likely learn more, including whether the White House documents are really the sole or primary factor behind the Mar-a-Lago siege.

Even though Trump’s rise to the White House in 2016 owes much to his emails, Hillary Clinton’s sloppy handling of classified records, her administration was particularly brazen in not keeping records from the start. Trump tore up documents at will, leaving teams to comb through the remains and literally tape them together. On Monday, Axios posted photos that appeared to show notes in the toilet. In recent weeks, news reports have drawn attention to the destruction of documents by the Secret Service, the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security relating to the January 6 insurgency.

During four years in office, Trump’s behavior has often been egregious. He wooed Russia in 2016, was impeached for extorting Ukraine and topped it all off trying to steal the election. But he has largely escaped the consequences of those breaches, aside from his defeat in 2020. Could his downfall really have to do with something as mundane as proper handling of sensitive documents? Justice in the United States is still blind, despite its protests, but that doesn’t mean it lacks humor.

