US court sentences Ahmaud Arbery killers to life in prison | Black Lives Matter News





Federal judge kills father and son for hate crime; their neighbor and co-defendant sentenced to 35 years.

A US judge has sentenced father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael to life in prison for federal hate crimes in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man shot dead after jogging in a suburban Georgia neighborhood .

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also sentenced neighbor and co-defendant William Roddie Bryan to 35 years in the coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, on Monday. All three were found guilty of violating Arberys’ civil rights because of his race earlier this year.

The case had helped fuel mass protests against racism and vigilantism in the United States in 2020.

At the first hearing, Marcus Arbery, the father of the slain man, asked the judge to sentence the young McMichael to serve the maximum sentence in state prison for the federal charges.

These three demons broke my heart into pieces that cannot be found or repaired, Marcus Arbery told the court.

Travis McMichael declined to testify on Monday, but his attorney said a Georgia state prison was too dangerous for him and he had received death threats.

Wood, the judge, said McMichael received a fair trial.

And it’s not lost on the court that this was the kind of trial Ahmaud Arbery didn’t receive before he was shot and killed, the judge said.

The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and jumped into a truck to chase Arbery after spotting him driving past their home outside of Brunswick on February 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck, helping to prevent Arberys from escaping. He also recorded phone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range as Arbery threw punches and grabbed the shotgun.

Greg McMichael spoke to the Arbery family on Monday, saying their loss was indescribable.

I’m sure my words mean very little to you, but I want to assure you that I never wanted this to happen, he said. There was no malice in my or my son’s heart that day.

Outside the courtroom, Arberys’ mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, responded to his statement. I think he realizes he made some horrible decisions. Unfortunately, his apology does not bring my son back, she said.

Last November in state court, the three men had already been convicted of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal intent to commit a felony for chasing and shooting Arbery, a jury having dismissed the claims of self-defence.

They have appealed their public convictions. A Georgia State Superior Court judge handed down life sentences to the three men in January for Arberys’ murder, with both McMichaels denied any chance of parole.

Arbery’s killing sparked outrage across the United States and helped fuel racial justice protests that rocked the country following the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Monday’s convictions come days after the US Department of Justice indicted four current and former police officers in Louisville, Ky., for their role in the fatal 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman whose death added to national anger that year.

