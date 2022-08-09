Jacob Elordi, who rose to fame overnight, “Euphoria” setting atmosphere, and his huge ambitions





Of course he landed it, one of his first role castings. But when it came time to film the pilot, one of the producers noticed that Elordi was spending too much time in his trailer and the car parked next to him. My car was like a stacker with boxes and hangers. The producer gave him a room at Standard in West Hollywood, and he’s been in LA ever since. I was really lucky, he says. It’s only LA, isn’t it?

Elordi is grateful for his luck, even on the toughest days. Shooting Sam Levinsons on the set of Euphoria can be long and intense. The New Year’s Eve party, which kicks off season 2, lasts all night. Elordi previously said it was an experience like being in Hell. But he remembers differently when we talk about June.

He told me that working on that set was an absolute treat. When I work with Sam, I trust him in the trenches with him and work for him with all my bones. I think I read what people are saying. Hey, that’s a bad image to set up. You must not cut bones for the sake of art. shit. I enjoy it. Elordi doesn’t want to minimize the experience of someone who might feel differently, but he points out that one of the reasons Euphoria has been so successful is its long filming days. Because what everyone sees on television, the scenes people talk about, the emotions they get, the conversations around the show, certain scenes take their 30s.

Eric Dane, who played Nate Jacobs’ father Cal, recognized his veteran ability to handle those long days at Elordi. There are levels you need to focus on throughout the day, so you can keep them low and continue to deliver performance. Dane spoke to me on the phone. He has a sociable charm and we joke around a lot. But he is always focused and always ready.

Jacket, 270, diesel. Earrings, 3,060 per pair, Tiffany & Co.

To understand Nate Jacobs’ way of thinking, Elordi went to the gym where TikTokers was training and watched how the kids walked around and talked to the girls and what songs made their hearts race. (There’s a lot of pop smoke, he says.) And since Nate can be a predatory maniac, he turned to a documentary about sharks, a very specific source of inspiration. Nate is always watching, he says. Like a shark, it bumps into someone in the hallway to test someone’s legs, then comes up from the depths to annihilate them.

Elordi used this level of intensity when preparing the Kissing Booth. In hindsight, it was a rather absurd approach. The film is based on a juvenile novel that the actors read like sacred texts, and it raised an alarm when it discovered a discrepancy between the script and the original material. I remember he said in the book that he smokes. I have to smoke. He needs a cigarette. He is a bad boy. He was informed that unfortunately that would not happen. I said, ‘This is bullshit! I remember going to war for it. Am I lying to the millions of 14-year-olds we have in the world? This person smokes nicotine. On page 4 it says here! I think people are like the Christ who fucks Jesus. Is this person serious?

