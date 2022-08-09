Rita Ora secretly marries film director Taika Waititi and gets a new name while flashing a ring in Paris.





RITA ORA married Taika Waititi less than two months after I said how the Hollywood director posed the question.

The Hot Right Now singer said I will do it at an intimate event in London and will now go under the name Mrs Waititi-Ora.

11

Rita Ora married Taika Waititi less than two months after I told the Hollywood director how to ask.Credit: Getty

11

She will now go under the name Mrs Waititi-OraCredit: Instagram.

However, Rita is already recording new music in the studio and returning to work, rather than spending time on a lavish honeymoon.

The source said: It was a really intimate ceremony and very special to everyone there. Their closest and most loved ones know how passionately they are in love.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita was determined to keep their relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance for the wedding.

Massive celebrity-style communion feasts will be celebrated, but don’t expect them to sell out in the highest bid magazine.

wine in the sun

Ritas has already returned to the studio and is working on her third album in her latest session with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus writer Rollo.

Rita uploaded a snapshot of her man enjoying a glass of wine in the sun on the weekend after actor friend Cameron Diaz had a plunk.

She covered her wedding ring finger with a caption, and her sister also uploaded a similar photo revealing Taika wearing a silver ring on her left hand.

Rita and Taika dated for a year and a half after becoming close while working as coaches for the TV song show Voices in Australia.

They made their joint red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad in August 2021.

But they were friends for a longer time.

On Valentine’s Day this year, Rita posted a cute snapshot of her and Taika. Caption: Us, 4 years ago. until now. Thank you for always being nice and entertaining.

They’ve lived in Sydney, LA and now London, so spending time together in one place is probably the only honeymoon they need.

11

Taika was pictured wearing a silver ring on her left hand.Credit: Instagram PALOMA’S RED HOT AT PRIDE

PALOMA FAITH loose latex while performing at Brighton Pride.

Only Love Can Hurt Like Like The singer wowed the crowd with her energetic appearance on stage.

11

Paloma Faith loosened the latex while performing on Brighton PrideCredit: Rex.

11

Sophie Ellis Bextor stood out in a baby blue sequin jumpsuit with a huge chiffon coat.Credit: Rex

Paloma passed some of her biggest hits while making headlines at Preston Park following a performance by Jake Shears and Sophie Ellis Bextor, who stood out in a baby blue sequin jumpsuit with a huge chiffon coat. .

Paloma, mother of two, has had a busy summer all over the country.

She’s no stranger to hard work after taking her then-baby eldest son on a world tour.

Paloma shot highs and lows for the BBC documentary As I Am.

At the time she said: I don’t understand why you can’t have everything. If anyone can do it, it’s me.

HRVY: ‘Feminine bachelor pad? She’s a slinger hook

He has designed and built the home of his dreams, and pop star HRVY turns out to be eager not to lose his bachelor vibe.

The pop star has been dating actress Mimi Slinger, who played Leanna Cavanagh in Emmerdale for the past year, but says she has no plans to make her move soon.

11

Pop star HRVY longs for a place that doesn’t lose its bachelor vibe.

11

The pop star has been dating actress Mimi Slinger, who played Leanna Cavanagh in Emmerdale for the past year.Credit: Getty

In an exclusive chat, HRVY said with a smile. I still live with my brother.

I am an adult, but I am not yet an adult. I love my bachelor pad how it is. She allowed a woman to touch one bathroom.

HRVY released a single called I Wish I Might Hate You, the first track they wrote and released on their own.

It’s an addictive pop song that will soon become part of the trendy dance trend on TikTok.

HRVY’s real name, Harvey Cantwell, has said it’s his best track to date, but he’s worried about the reaction it will receive. The former Strictly finalist explained: This is a big step for me. I am very nervous.

It was the first time I felt really vulnerable as a writer because everything came from me and my brain.

I’m really lucky to be able to work and collaborate with great artists, but working alone is scary.

I’m really glad that people say it’s a great summer song and want to nod and sing along.

LOVE Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu has an unlikely fan from Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp.

The American teenager, best known for playing Will Byers on the Netflix hit Supernatural Show, has revealed that he has become obsessed with the series this year and has been friends with a reality star since the finals last week.

During an Instagram live with British co-star Millie Bobby Brown, Noah said: We had a video call.

Her friend Davide Sanclimenti has a competitor, so be careful.

They fought in court for the right to her name, and now Kylie Jenner is also coming for Kylie Minogues’ fashion sense.

The reality star wore this silver hooded outfit in London for her 2001 hit Cant Get You Out Of My Head, which looked oddly similar to the white outfit from the Australian singer video.

11

They fought in court for the right to her name and now Kylie Jenner is also coming for Kylie Minogues’ fashion senseCredit: Instagram

11

Her silver hooded outfit oddly resembled the white outfit in the Australian singer video for her 2001 hit Cant Get You Out Of My Head.

Jenner tried to trademark her name, but failed in 2017 when Ms Minogue objected.

It may have upset the youngest sister Kardashian at the time, but perhaps she became a fan.

If you see her crawl through the capital’s pubs this week in gold hotpants, she’ll know for sure.

SHAWN MENDES looked happier than ever after they decided to cancel the rest of their Wonder World Tour.

Singer Stitches said she is spending time out of the spotlight to focus on her well-being and that it seems to be having a therapeutic effect.

11

Shawn Mendes never looked happy after deciding to cancel the remaining days of the Wonder World Tour.Credit: Splash

Shawn, who became single after breaking up with Camila Cabello in March, revealed her red trunks after swimming at Miami Beach on Sunday ahead of her 24th birthday yesterday.

He told fans last week: After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, we kicked off this tour excitedly to finally get back to live.

The reality, however, is that you are not at all prepared for how difficult the journey will be after this time.

Unfortunately we have to cancel our tour of the rest of the UK in North America and UK/Europe.

We hoped I could catch the rest of the date after I had the necessary time, but for now, health should come first.

We sincerely hope that the break will help Shawn.

stone still on the roll

After making nearly $1.8 billion in four years, the Rolling Stones are the highest-paid live shows of any music show on the planet.

And the top tennis player, dominated by over 50s, made the list of oldest since Sir Paul McCartney turned 80 in June.

11

The Rolling Stones have earned the most from live shows of any music show on the planet, after making nearly $1.8 billion in four years.Credit: Rex

Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards went on 14 dates across Europe during their Sixty tour this summer.

According to music magazine Pollstar, U2 and Sir Elton John took #2 and #3, Madonna and Celine Dion took #5 and #6, and were the only female artists to make the top 10.

Beatles legend Macca came in 10th after banking 989,462,570 after taking a headline slot at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in June of this year.

Young actors made the top 20, including Beyonce with $836 million, Coldplay with $861 million and Ed Sheeran with $820 million.

Top 10 Tour Revenue Sources

The Rolling Stones 1.79 Billion U2 760 Million Elton John 1.44 Billion Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band 1.65 Billion Madonna 11.4 Billion Celine Dion 1.12 Billion Bon Jovi 1.1 Billion Eagles 1.0.8 Billion Metallica 1.101 Billion Paul McCartney 98 PARITN

BRITNEY SPEARS broke up with her personal assistant Victoria Asher.

A former member of pop group Cobra Starship, PA had been working with Britney for months before she was ordered to march.

Britney has yet to comment on the sudden change in the staff, but she and husband Sam Asghari have unfollowed her on Instagram. Vicky also unfollowed her Class A couple.

The show comes days after Vicky’s appearance, and Britney teamed up with Sir Elton John to confirm a remix of the hit Tiny Dancer, which is due out this Friday.

