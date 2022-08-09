Commuting, DIY Outing: New Normal in UK After Covid Control Ends | UK News





During the first Covid lockdown, the British love of green fingers and tanned thumbs evaporated as people searched for new normals again after restrictions ended.

The amount of time people spend gardening and DIY has skyrocketed in March and April of 2020, spending 40 minutes a day improving their homes and gardens, which was only 15 minutes in 2014-15. However, according to data from the National Statistical Office, in March 2022, it fell sharply again to 20 minutes a day.

While people slept 30 minutes less compared to early 2020, people spent an average of 34 minutes less time watching and streaming television.

Picking up books, magazines and newspapers also took time. People could read 27 minutes a day in the early stages of lockdown in March and April 2020, but by March 2022 it dropped to less than 17 minutes.

People are exercising 25 minutes more than seven years ago compared to an average of 19 minutes a day, and spending almost 20 more minutes a day on leisure, using more downtime.

graphic

Older people over the age of 60 now spend more time maintaining their health than younger people. People over the age of 60 report that they exercise an average of 29 minutes a day, almost 4 minutes more than those under 40. All three age groups are spending less time on fitness compared to 2021, but all are doing more than they did during the 2014-15 or Spring 2020 lockdown.

Although people have been telecommuting for less time than in March 2021, these figures indicate that the transition to telecommuting is still in effect. So now 101 minutes.

That also means fewer people travel to an average of 52 minutes a day in March of this year after all remaining Covid restrictions were lifted. This consumed 32 minutes in March 2021, but a significant decrease from 84 minutes in 2014-15. .

As people spend more time at work, the amount of time people spend socializing has changed compared to a year ago. Employees, including full-time and part-time workers, worked an average of 4 hours and 6 minutes away from home in 2014-15. In March 2021, it was reduced to just 2 hours and 36 minutes, and then increased to about 3 hours in March.

The same group spent nearly 16 less minutes a day on entertainment, socializing, and other leisure activities in March. This was offset by a significant increase in time spent commuting to and from work, to go out, to visit family and friends. Reduce 8 minutes of exercise per day.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter, First Edition, every weekday at 7am BST.

However, household chores, including housekeeping, unpaid childcare, DIY and food shopping, will take more time than ever at 3 hours and 17 minutes by March 2022.

Although women did more unpaid housework and childcare this year, the gender gap has narrowed compared to before the pandemic. On average, women spent 51 more minutes per day on unpaid work in March 2022, compared to 98 more minutes per day in 2014-15.

The investigation comes one month after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of all remaining domestic COVID-19 restrictions in the UK in February.

Home improvement sales surged in the early months of the pandemic, many non-essential retailers closed and DIY stores remained open for people to perform essential maintenance.

B&Q owner Kingfisher reports that similar bid sales for the three months to April this year were 3.2 billion, up 16% from the same period in 2019, although an overall decline of 5.8% compared to 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/aug/09/commuting-diy-uk-new-new-normal-end-covid-controls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos