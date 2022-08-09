UK drought continues through October | UK weather





According to the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology, the UK is preparing for a drought through October, with rivers expected to be low and exceptionally low in central and southern England.

This could have serious consequences for agriculture as the soil in most of the country is too dry to drill and many crops that will be harvested next year and later this year will have to be drilled until the end of October to survive.

South-East England has seen little rain for 144 days since January, the longest dry period since the 1970s, according to the Bureau of Meteorology figures.

Minette Batters, head of the National Farmers Union, urged Conservative leadership candidates to outline an urgent water supply plan in The Guardian today. The water scarcity issue was rarely addressed during the competition.

Modeled by the UKCEH using data from the Bureau of Meteorology, it shows that more than average rainfall is required to return most of the nation’s rivers to normal levels. Expected rain is expected for rivers to flow better in the northwest and drier in the southeast.

UKCEH hydrologist Catherine Sefton said: “Low rainfall periods are not uncommon, especially in the third driest southeast of England from November to July, with long periods of below-average rainfall. Records (since 1836). Far from easing, the dry conditions intensified in July, resulting in less than 10% of recorded average July rainfall in most of southeast England (Anglian, Thames and South each had the driest July on record since 1836) ). . The situation continued until August and southeast England had no rainfall until this month.

This dry condition will continue. The report states: In July, we had below-average rainfall in almost all parts of the UK except northern Scotland. South and East England received less than 10% of the average rainfall in July and were the driest since 1935 in all of England.

August and August Temperature projections for October are more likely to be warmer than normal as the likelihood of heat waves increases. Precipitation projections for the same period suggest that there is likely a contrast between the wetter northwest and drier southeast while average rainfall is forecast.

Drone footage shows the impact of the climate crisis on a river in Europe.

Looking northwest, where the river is likely to return to normal flow around October, the report says: For three months, flows in central, southern and eastern England are likely to remain exceptionally low.

Some parts of southern England continue to need above-average rainfall each month through November to cope with the dry conditions. Long-term projections are subject to change, but it seems unlikely at this time.

According to the Rivers Trust, low river forecast conditions threaten wildlife and the river could face irreversible damage.

A spokesperson told The Guardian: Forecasts of very low flow in rivers in most parts of the UK mean additional stress will be placed on the wildlife that inhabits the rivers. It’s important to manage your flow beyond your reach.

Drying or stagnant flow can cause irreversible damage to some rivers, especially the precious chalk streams that cannot cope with these widespread fluctuations. Our chalk streams have evolved over thousands of years to the current level of unique biodiversity. They can’t quickly track evolution to deal with the climate crisis and our overabstraction, so we’ll have to adapt quickly to give them a chance.

This week, the southern region will continue to be hot with over 30 degrees Celsius.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a second summer heat health warning that took effect on Monday and will last through the weekend. People were advised to stay hydrated and avoid the sun from 11am to 3pm.

Fires could rekindle across the country by the weekend, as the Meteorological Administration said the wildfire severity index would reach exceptional levels in southern parts of the country.

Meteorologist Deputy Meteorologist Tony Wardle said: “Heat standards are expected to be met in large parts of the UK later this week, with the hottest parts expected in central and southern England and Wales on Friday and Saturday.”

