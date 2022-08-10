The bleak winter of British blackouts feared in a worst-case scenario for energy supply





Home energy prices in the UK are expected to peak at more than 4,400 next spring as ministers draft their worst-case plans for a bleak winter that could include gas shortages and power outages.

Prospects that soaring energy costs will exacerbate the cost of living crisis, foreign minister Liz Truss and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak underscore the scale of the problem facing the next British prime minister.

Sunak, who promised more support to families with energy bills, claimed on Tuesday that Truss was not prepared to alleviate the suffering faced by poor families.

Truss insisted she was ready to do more to help, but said a quick tax cut would be the best option. She said what I can’t believe is levying the highest taxes in 70 years on people and then giving them back their own money.

Meanwhile, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said contingency plans, including the possibility of a four-day emergency action in January, to conserve gas in response to risks posed by extreme energy market turmoil as Russia squeezes supplies to mainland Europe. has established.

Kwartengs’ key case is that the UK’s gas and electricity supply will be sufficient to meet demand this winter, but he has modeled extreme consequences, such as severe weather halting energy imports from Norway and France.

Responsible governments are preparing for extreme scenarios, the business unit said. Bloomberg was the first to report to the government its latest worst-case scenario plan, which included organized power outages for several days to businesses and homes to conserve gas.

Shadow Climate Change Minister Ed Miliband said the UK is preparing for catastrophic power cuts this winter while the Tories are arguing over tax cuts. He accused ministers of failing to prepare and invest in the country’s energy supply.

On Tuesday, consulting firm Cornwall Insight raised its forecast for the UK energy price cap significantly.

Cornwall, the most accurate predictor of energy bills for UK households, forecasts an increase of more than 80%, from an annual average of 1,971 now to 3,582 in October. Cornwall said the upper limit would peak at 4,427 in April after rising to 4,266 in January.

The limit covers about 24 million of the 27.8 million households in the majority of UK households. The October cap will be announced on 26 August by Ofgem, the energy regulator.

Cornwalls’ latest forecast has put pressure on Truss and Sunak to provide more support to the home this winter.

Sunak promised further support on Monday, but suggested that it could not provide details until Ofgem outlines the next revision of the energy price cap. Truss said he prefers a tax cut over handouts.

The Liberal Democrats have called for the next increase in energy price caps to be funded by the government’s windfall tax hikes on oil and gas producers, rather than being passed on to households that diverge from existing levels. Oil and gas groups, including BP and Shell, have reported huge gains from high energy prices.

Cornwall, following a methodological change announced by Ofgem last week, has significantly revised its estimate of price caps, allowing energy providers to recover the full cost of purchasing supplies for their customers at today’s high wholesale prices.

Ofgem argued that the cap should be changed to avoid the collapse of another energy company. As of January 2021, more than 30 energy retailers have gone bankrupt.

The regulator said in response to the Cornwall figures that forecasts for next year are not at all robust as the wholesale market continues to move very fast.

Adam Bell, Stonehaven’s consultant and former head of energy strategy for the business unit, said: The harsh reality is that there is no short-term solution to eliminate these costs.

The incoming prime minister must effectively decide how best to spread it throughout the economy. That means levying taxes or exposing households more directly.

The business department said on Tuesday evening: Unlike Europe, we do not depend on Russian energy imports. Access to our unique North Sea gas reserves, steady income from trusted partners, Europe’s second-largest LNG port infrastructure and strong legal contracts mean homes, businesses and industries can get the electricity and gas they need do.

