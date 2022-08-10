Toni Minichiello: coach permanently banned by UK Athletics after investigation into conduct | athletics news





Track and field coach Toni Minichiello has been found involved in “sexual and physical behavior” with athletes. He is also considered to have made inappropriate sexual comments and gestures towards players and engaged in “inappropriate and sometimes aggressive behavior, bullying and emotional abuse”.

Tony Minichiello banned from athletics for the rest of his life

Toni Minichiello was banned from athletics for the rest of his life after investigations were revealed that he engaged in “sexual physical behavior” with athletes.

Minichiello, who led Jessica Ennis-Hill to an Olympic heptathlon victory in 2012, made inappropriate sexual comments and gestures to athletes and was considered involved in “inappropriate and sometimes aggressive behavior, bullying and emotional abuse”.

He denied all charges against him.

UK Athletics, the governing body, said the consequences of multiple violations of coach license terms over a 15-year period were “serious breaches of trust”.

Minichiello’s coaching license expires during the disciplinary process and cannot be suspended or sanctioned.

However, the governing body decided not to accept Minichiello’s application for a coaching license.

“The UKA has considered this issue and has decided that these consequences are very serious,” the UKA said.

“They constitute a grave breach of trust by Mr Minichiello that has had serious consequences for the mental health and mental health of the players Minichiello serves.

You will not be able to see this privacy option due to your Twitter Your Consent preference.

“Issuing a UKA license to a coach is essentially a representation of the UKA that the coach can trust to the players he plays.

“The UKA has a firm view that in the future it will never be appropriate to grant such warranties and issue such licenses.

“UKA has decided that Minichiello will not accept any future support for the UKA coach license permanently.”

Minichiello: I strongly deny all charges against me.

In a statement from Minichiello, “I cannot fully express my disappointment with this decision and that UK Athletics has treated this process unfairly. I strongly deny all charges against me.

“I’ve been coaching for over 30 years and I’ve been strong and demanding, but as many players confirm, I’ve never done anything inappropriate with my players.

“From the beginning I worked with UK Athletics and appointed independent investigators. Unfortunately the investigation was one-sided. For example, I offered to UK Athletics to provide the names and contact information of 80 witnesses, including their training at the time. UK Athletics declined to list witnesses.

“While repeatedly asking for details on how the investigation is proceeding, this was only provided in a witness statement by British Athletics just before a hearing on this matter during the more than a year of my interim suspension. hearing.

“Similarly, the Tribunal did not make adequate use of the available evidence. For example, one of the most serious allegations was that I was in fact in a different country than the person making the claim. The Tribunal recognized my evidence on this point. I refused to do so, and as a result the judgment was against me.

“There have been many instances of witnesses who gave suspiciously similar answers to questions, including clearly inaccurate answers suggesting collusion.

He continued, “In the course of the investigation, there were cases where witnesses broke secrets and talked to each other, but the court was unable to deal with them.

“It is very important for UK Athletics to respond promptly and seriously to allegations of serious misconduct, especially by young people. However, these investigations and tribunals must be conducted with due process and fairness and with due care. I do not believe. I do not believe that in this case were treated fairly by

“I would like to express my gratitude and full understanding to the Witnesses who have stepped forward to support me, and to those who have reached out to help me but have not been able to do so because of concerns about negative possibilities. Reflections on their future careers.”

Ennis-Hill: Shocking and Upsetting News

“Today I read the news about my former coach Tony Minichiello,” Ennis-Hill said on Tuesday evening. “It’s shocking and upsetting.

“The allegations are horrific and I have never been subjected to sexual or physical conduct, but such inappropriate behavior or language has no place in coaching or work environments.

“Everyone should feel safe from any form of physical or mental abuse.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/other-sports/news/29175/12669035/toni-minichiello-coach-banned-for-life-by-uk-athletics-following-investigation-into-conduct The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos