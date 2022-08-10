August heatwave: London expected to reach 35 degrees in long-term British heat this week





The heat is expected to peak on Friday and Saturday. The weather forecast does not expect to reach a record high of 40.2 degrees Celsius at Heathrow Airport on July 19, but says the heat will be longer than the heatwave that hit most of the UK last month.

While the capital continued to suffer from drought-like conditions, parts of northern London suffered flooding chaos earlier due to ruptured water mains.

Several roads in Hornsey were closed as firefighters extinguished floods up to four feet high.

The London fire brigade was called to the corners of Hornsey Road and Tollington Road after the 36-inch water main exploded around 7 am.

The sun rose behind the London skyline on Monday as a second heat wave hit most of southern England.

/Reuters

The Tollington Arms pub has posted a video showing a car going through deep water outside while firefighters come to help affected residents. Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. People are urged not to barbecue in dry conditions after massive grass fires, including over the weekend when more than a dozen homes in Chelmsford, Essex were damaged.

About 40 people had to be evacuated as the fire continued, according to the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

Neil Fenwick, regional manager, said: Summer weather generally provides the perfect opportunity to have a barbecue in the evening or gather around Kiminea, but for now it has strongly discouraged people from avoiding fires of any kind. .

The land across Essex is very dry, so fires spread easily and quickly.

Fire officials were also careful not to set off firecrackers or cloth lanterns, which could set off large-scale fires in dry areas.

A scene from Hornsey after a collapsed water main flooded the streets on Monday morning

/ Jeremy Selwyn

About 60 people were evacuated from their homes on Sunday night as firefighters put out a major fire in Feltham, West London.

About 70 firefighters put out the fire on Hereford Road, which ignited trees and bushes.

“Firefighters worked incredibly hard to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, even in the hot and difficult environment,” said Tamer Ozdemir, commander of the base, who was at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown. As high pressure builds across the UK, it is likely that England and Wales as a whole will experience warmer weather next week.

On Hereford Road in Feltham, 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters were called to the fire.

/ Handout via LFB

Meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “There will be a lot of sunshine in most parts of the UK and temperatures will rise day by day.”

At first, not everyone will see sunny weather, but by the weekend Scotland and Northern Ireland will also join the rest of the UK… sunny and hot.

The dry weather seems to be going on for a long time and that’s bad news for Southern England right now where some rain will actually be useful.

Environment Minister George Eustice on Sunday urged water companies to implement a hose pipe ban to conserve water.

He said some water companies have already taken appropriate steps to mitigate the effects of prolonged dry weather, encouraging others to follow suit.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight already have hose pipe bans in effect, and bans on Kent and Sussex start this Friday.

