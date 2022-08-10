It is the UK supermarket item that has the worst impact on the environment.





Researchers have trained algorithms to estimate the environmental impact of 57,000 products sold in the UK and Ireland to help consumers make green choices.

Meat has a greater impact on the environment than most other products in the supermarket.

Avoid supermarket aisles with piles of cheese, quiche and pies. Of the thousands of food and beverage products sold in the UK, the analysis’s message is that they have the lowest nutritional quality and environmental impact. And if limiting carbon emissions and water use is a priority, avoid meat and fish racks as well.

To date, most studies evaluating the environmental footprint of foods have focused on the impact of agricultural products such as beef or soy rather than lasagna, tofu, and other products that shoppers frequently purchase. Where research has focused on consumer products, it has typically included a small number of products.

To close the gap, Michael Clark and his colleagues at the University of Oxford analyzed more than 57,000 food and beverage products sold in the UK and Ireland. The team pulled ingredient data from eight retailers, including major supermarkets Tesco and Sainsburys.

However, the exact figure for how much of each ingredient was in each product was only about one-tenth. To estimate the remainder, Clark and his colleagues trained an algorithm on a known product and used it to predict the composition of an unknown product. It helps with the fact that UK regulations require ingredients to be listed in descending order of quantity. Finally, the team linked all ingredients to an existing database of environmental impacts, including emissions, land use, and water stress.

The results are not surprising. Meat, fish and cheese products have had the greatest impact on the environment. Desserts, pastries and savory pastries followed. Fruits, vegetables, bread, and sweet drinks had the lowest burden. Further analysis revealed an overlap between low environmental impact and good nutrition in most cases.

Clark admits that none of this is surprising given what we already know from past research. The major development is not that beef has a big impact, fish has a high impact, and cheese has a high impact. The fact that people can get these impact estimates for the products they buy has a lot of impact right there,” he says.

One of them is eco-labels, where more and more evidence shows that consumers can make environmentally friendly choices. However, retailers have struggled with the scale of the problem in the past. In 2012, Tesco stopped trying to add a carbon label to all of its products. Because it would take hundreds of years to evaluate every product at the rate it manages.

The Clarks approach presents a way to do this labeling at scale. He is thinking about turning data into apps that can be used by shoppers or retailers who want to ultimately reduce their environmental impact. He added that he provided information to help people make informed decisions.

A major limitation of the new study is that it does not account for other sources of the same ingredients, such as beef produced or imported in the UK. For example, according to the UK Climate Change Committee, UK beef emissions are 14% lower than the European Union average.

Hannah Ritchie of Our World in Data said, “This paper provides a lot of value by making the environmental impact of food more specific and applicable to consumers. “Previous research has focused primarily on the effects of a broad food category such as corn, wheat or legumes.” She sees this research as a step towards eco-labeling in supermarkets.

Journal reference: PNAS, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2120584119

