



What additional governance and disclosure rules apply?

The FCA has established additional oversight and governance requirements for LTAFs, taking into account the risks to which they may be exposed.

Full range AIFM with sufficient knowledge, skills and experience

Only full range alternative investment fund managers can be managers of LTAF.

Managers must have the knowledge, skills and experience to understand the LTAF and the risks associated with the activities and assets the LTAF will hold. Managers must also employ sufficient personnel with the relevant skills, knowledge and experience.

If the manager delegates portfolio management, the manager cannot rely on the agent to meet this requirement. Managers must provide evidence supporting their credentials during the LTAF FCA approval phase and anticipate the level of investigation depending on the complexity of the LTAF asset class.

In addition to strong governance, clear disclosure is a key aspect of the LTAF framework. Chapter 15 sets out the disclosure requirements for the LTAF, along with the prior disclosure rules set out in FUND 3.2.

In particular, certain prospectus disclosures must be made in fair, clear and plain language. The FCA notes that LTAFs can have complex functions with respect to, for example, investment strategies, subscription and repayment terms, and claim structures. Clear disclosure is considered important to give investors confidence that they understand the nature of their investments and can make informed decisions.

The rules for UCITS/NURS require clear fee and fee disclosure.

The prospectus should include disclosures of due diligence processes as well as transactions and repayments, including liquidity management terms, with real-world examples to illustrate the effectiveness or consequences of these features. All key information documents (relating to where retail investors may invest) must include details about the LTAF’s main trading functions and the Fund’s objectives and key risks.

External rater default location

Managers must appoint an “external assessor” if they cannot demonstrate that they have the ability and experience to evaluate the types of assets the LTAF invests in.

When managers act as evaluators, they must evaluate LTAF’s assets in accordance with best industry practices. Depositors must ensure that managers have the resources and procedures to conduct asset valuations. This reflects the requirements of FUND 3.11.25R(2) and FUND 3.9.

Assessments must be performed monthly.

The LTAF Rules follow AIFMD requirements for due diligence, and managers are expected to use good market practices when conducting due diligence, take effective measures in this regard and disclose them.

Valuation and other aspects

Annual assessment of value requirements applies to LTAF managers considering the issues set out in COLL 6.6.21R.

As LTAF is an AIF, managers must annually evaluate how they have managed the LTAF for the integrity of the LTAF, investors and markets in accordance with COBS 2.1.4. In the case of LTAF, when conducting this assessment, managers should, at a minimum, consider, at a minimum, how the asset was valued, how the due diligence process was performed, and how the manager managed liquidity and conflicts of interest. The results of this assessment are included in the LTAF’s annual report.

FCA rules require additional quarterly reports for investors in addition to semi-annual and annual reports.

The FCA noted in PS21/14 that if managers wish to have additional governance functions such as advisory boards, this is allowed but not required and should be considered in light of investor needs and the cost of such functions.

Coordination with Certain Other Retail Fund Rules As part of CP22/14, the FCA is also proposing a number of other changes to the rules affecting the LTAF to be consistent with rules that apply to other retail approved funds. These proposals include applying the rules for changing funds, registering unit holders, conducting unit holders meetings, fees and fund suspensions to the LTAF, along with other retail funds. It has also been proposed that for alternative investment funds (FAIF) funds, FAIFs can invest up to 35% and up to 50% of their value in a single LTAF unit. The total value of LTAF. The enhanced due diligence requirements do not apply when FAIF invests in LTAF.

