Norway threatens electricity distribution with new blow to UK and European energy supplies





Norway plans to distribute electricity exports this winter in a measure that heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe.

On Monday, the Oslo government issued new rules limiting the sale of electricity to foreign countries as heat waves threaten Norwegian hydroelectric power.

Experts say these restrictions are threatening the UK’s plans to draw power from Norway via the North Sea Link this winter.

The National Grid has already revealed that the UK will become more dependent on continental Europe for power, with interconnects expected to provide up to 5.7 gigawatts of power during peak hours. About a quarter of the total, or 1.4 gigawatts, will come from Norway.

Kathryn Porter, energy consultant at Watt-Logic, said the proposed restrictions would jeopardize Britain’s ability to import from Norway this winter.

The National Grid ESO urgently needs to update its winter outlook in light of these threats to the UK’s energy security, she added.

In the long run, we need to develop more domestic power and less depend on imports.

Aurora Energy’s consultants also warned that curbs on Norwegian electricity would drive up electricity prices as the National Grid would have to request coal-fired power plants as backups.

When asked about Norway’s plans, a National Grid spokesperson said the company would update its winter forecasts in the fall to be “as robust as possible.”

Norway produces almost all of its electricity from hydroelectric power plants and is called the European battery.

Hydroelectric power plants generally provide a rich source of inexpensive electricity, but the reservoir’s water level is now one-third lower than the normal water level at this time of the year and takes months to replenish with rain and melting snow.

National Energy Minister Terje Aasland said Norway’s centre-left government will respond with new regulations that will force utilities to limit electricity exports and prioritize reservoir recharges to protect energy security when electricity levels get too low.

Changes are needed, Aasland said after dry weather in spring and summer has dropped water levels to historical lows.

The announcement comes in the background of growing anger in Norway over a surge in domestic electricity prices, which opposition parties claim is driven by overseas electricity demand.

The new plan comes as other European countries have cast big doubts about their ability to rely on cheap Norwegian electricity this winter, and supplies across continental Europe are already scarce.

Europe is preparing for a harsh winter. Russia has stopped supplying gas to continental Europe and French nuclear power plants due to technical problems.

Paris on Monday extended a temporary waiver from environmental rules for nuclear power plants to allow reactors to continue operating amid resource scarcity.

EDF, the state-owned nuclear power plant giant, can discharge hot water from five power plants into rivers even if the temperature violates rules to protect waterways.

In a rare bright spot, Germany appears to have successfully carried out an effort to fill gas storage facilities before temperatures drop.

According to figures from Gas Infrastructure Europe, gas storage capacity in Germany is currently around 72%, just below the target of 75% set on September 1st.

Progress has been made on storage after German homes and businesses cut gas usage to prepare for the winter. At the current rate, we can reach our target of 95% by November 1st.

It would be better positioned to withstand the cold period, but analysts warned that plans could still derail if Moscow decides to close the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Nord Stream 1 is already running at a capacity of 20pc after state energy giant Gazprom cut the flow. They claim that capacity cannot be increased until recently repaired turbines in Canada are returned.

The company is now claiming that it cannot get parts from Germany because of Western sanctions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed this as a covert attempt to put further pressure on Europe. Restrictions on Norway’s electricity exports this winter could put more pressure on electricity supplies and push prices even higher.

However, Oslo asserts that failure to properly maintain reservoir levels could result in power rations in the spring and possibly extremes this winter.

The problem is particularly acute in southwest Norway, where, according to recently available data, water levels were only 49% of full capacity at the end of last month. This compares to 65pc in 2021 and an average of 74pc in 20 years.

A UK government spokesperson said: The UK’s safe and diverse energy supply gives homes, businesses and industries the confidence that they can get the electricity they need. Our massive 90 billion investment in clean energy over the past decade has given us one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world.

“We have secured the capacity we need this winter to ensure that households, businesses and industries get the electricity they need, taking into account a wide range of risks, such as changing foreign export regulations.”

