Former British track coach Toni Minichiello permanently suspended for ‘sexual and physical behavior’ | UK News





A former British track and field coach has been subject to a lifelong suspension after an investigation found him engaging in “sexual and physical behavior”, bullying and emotional abuse with athletes.

Toni Minichiello is best known for coaching GB team Jessica Ennis-Hill to victory in the heptathlon at the 2012 London Olympics.

In a statement, Minichiello said he strongly denies all charges against him.

He raised several concerns about the tribunal process, in one case claiming that he was in another country when he said that one of the most serious charges had arisen.

‘A large number of violations’

UK Athletics found he had committed “most violations” of the terms of his coaching license for 15 years.

The report said the findings were “a grave breach of trust” and “extremely serious”.

The investigation concluded that he mimicked sexual acts and that he commented on and touched the athlete’s chest.

He was also found to have used derogatory language when asked what training entailed, such as replying “sucking my shit” and referring to his penis as “spicy Italian sausage.”

Minichiello’s coaching license expires during the disciplinary process and cannot be suspended or sanctioned.

However, the governing body decided not to accept Minichiello’s application for a coaching license.

“The UKA has considered this issue and has determined that these consequences are the most serious,” the UK Athletics (UKA) said in a statement.

“They constitute a grave breach of trust by Mr Minichiello that has had serious consequences for the mental health and mental health of the players Minichiello serves.

“Issuing a UKA license to a coach is essentially a representation of the UKA that the coach can trust to the players he plays.

“The UKA has a firm view that in the future it will never be appropriate to grant such warranties and issue such licenses.

“UKA has decided that Minichiello will not accept any future support for the UKA coach license permanently.”

Image: Toni Minichiello is known as Team GB’s coach Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Investigation revealed that Minichiello was involved in ‘sexual and physical behavior’.

The panel found that Minichiello:

Inappropriate sexual remarks and gestures about athletes Failure to respect the athlete’s right to privacy by making intrusive questions and personal comments about their privacy Inappropriate engaging in ‘sexual physical conduct’ of inappropriate and unwanted touching of an athlete under obligation and sometimes involved in aggressive behavior, bullying and emotional abuse

Minichiello denies all charges against him.

“I cannot fully express my disappointment with this decision and that UK Athletics has treated this process unfairly,” Minichiello said in a statement. I strongly deny all charges against me.

“I’ve been coaching for over 30 years and I’ve been strong and demanding, but I didn’t behave inappropriately with my players, as many players confirm.”

“It is very important that British Athletics respond quickly and seriously to allegations of serious misconduct, especially when such charges are raised by young people,” he said.

“However, such investigations and tribunals must be conducted carefully with due process and fairness. I do not believe that I have been treated fairly in this case.”

