Serena Williams says she intends to retire from tennis after US OpenExBulletin





Serena Williams, shown here in Australia in 2014, has announced her retirement from tennis after the US Open. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images .

. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Serena Williams, owner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, is retiring from tennis after this summer’s US Open. Williams, 40, announced her plan Tuesday on Vogue magazine’s website.

She attributed the decision to competing desires to want another child while going up against the best tennis players in the world.

“I will miss this version of me, this girl who played tennis,” Williams said, adding a message to her fans: “And I will miss you.”

“I’ll be 41 this month, and something has got to give,” Williams said, apparently referring to the print magazine’s September release date.

Williams’ 23 Grand Slam singles titles is an Open Era record for either women or men. The only tennis athlete with more major singles titles is Australia’s Margaret Court whose record 24 titles has withstood a Williams-inspired onslaught in recent years.

When the US Open main draw begins on August 29, Williams will have a protected ranking of No. 16. The tournament runs for much of the following two weeks, and it will surely bring tributes to one of the greatest tennis players of all time. pick up a racket.

By calling it a career next month, Williams is in many ways coming full circle. She was just 17 when she won her first Grand Slam singles title, at the US Open in 1999.

“I started playing tennis with the goal of winning the US Open,” she said. “I didn’t think beyond that. And then I kept winning.”

Indeed, Williams continued to pile on the titles, passing Martina Hingis and Monica Seles and her sister, Venus. Then she put her name in the record books above sports legends: Billie Jean King; Chris Evert; Martina Navratilova.

In her Vogue article, Williams praised the players who came before her, both for their skill and for their fight for gender equality. But she also spoke of her growing business interests and the inspiration she drew from other powerful women, such as Facebook veteran Sheryl Sandberg and Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of security firm Clear Secure.

Williams was hesitant to discuss her own legacy when she announced her retirement, but she showed obvious enthusiasm when discussing her business ventures, including funding startups, especially female-led start-ups. and people of color.

“I wrote one of the very first checks for MasterClass,” she said. “It’s one of 16 unicorn companies valued at over $1 billion that Serena Ventures has funded, along with Tonal, Impossible Foods, Noom, and Esusu, to name a few.”

As countless opponents have said over the decades, it seems like Serena Williams just can’t stop racking up the wins.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/09/1116474875/serena-williams-retires The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos