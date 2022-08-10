UK prepares for organized energy outage this winter





Drax Power Plant in North Yorkshire. (Getty)

According to the report, the government is preparing for an organized blackout this winter under a “reasonable worst-case scenario” for energy shortages.

The combination of cold temperatures and reduced imports from Europe could expose homes and businesses to planned outages, according to Bloomberg UK.

Bloomberg reported that the government has contingency plans in January for a shortage of about one-sixth of peak energy demand, which could result in supply disruption for four days.

Yahoo News UK approached the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy departments for comment.

READ MORE: Over half of Britons believe the cost of living crisis justifies their non-payment of energy bills.

Energy prices are skyrocketing in the UK. (Getty)

It comes amid turmoil in energy markets after Russia cut gas to Europe in response to sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which brings Russian gas to Europe, is currently running at 20% of its maximum capacity.

The UK imports very little gas from Russia, but the decline is putting enormous pressure on supplies across Europe, including Norway, where the UK supplies about a third of its gas.

Example: As Truss declines the promise, Sunak promises more for each home’s energy bill.

Due to the energy crisis, fuel costs are predicted to reach 4,266 per year from January next year.

Analyst Cornwall Insight said that starting in October, the average household’s annual energy bill will rise from 1,971 today to 3,582, rising to 4,266 in January and 4,427 in April next year.

Earlier this year, the government rejected a promise of no power outages this winter after reports that it was considering plans for electricity distribution.

“I think the government will look at a variety of scenarios and expect the plan to be solid, no matter how unlikely the plan may be,” a spokesperson for 10 Street said. Neither the government nor the National Grid anticipate a blackout this winter.

“You will find that we are in a fortunate position to have one of the most reliable and versatile energy systems, without relying on Russian energy imports.”

the story goes on

READ MORE: Conservative Leadership Candidates in ‘Fantasy World’ for ‘Disastrous’ Energy Price Predictions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged member states to cut natural gas consumption by at least 15% by the spring to combat the decline in Russian supplies.

She said: Russia is threatening us. Russia is using energy as a weapon.

So, in any case, whether it’s a partial major shutdown of Russian gas or a full cut off of Russian gas, Europe must be ready.

The dreadful energy cap prediction has put new pressure on Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, one of whom is set to be announced on September 5 as the new Conservative leader and prime minister.

Both have been subject to constant criticism of their proposals to address the UK’s current cost of living crisis.

