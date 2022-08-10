Cost of Living: UK energy prices expected to reach 4,266 by 2023





The latest predictions about the national legislation come as a fresh shock (Photo: PA/EPA)

Annual energy bills for the average UK home are now projected to reach 4,266 as gas and electricity prices continue to soar.

Consulting firm Cornwall Insight has released a grim forecast, which expects regulator Ofgem to raise price ceilings higher than initially anticipated.

In the first three months from January, the price cap is expected to reach 4,266, meaning the average household will pay 650 more than last week’s estimate.

From October of this year, the upper limit of the energy wholesale price is expected to rise from 1,971 to 3,582.

Ofgem said it could adjust prices every three months to give energy companies a chance to adapt to rapidly changing cost fluctuations.

Cornwall’s chief consultant, Dr Craig Lowrey, said the recent rise in forecasts was a fresh shock, despite prices continuing to rise.

He added: The cost of living crisis has already been on the news agenda as more and more people face fuel poverty. This will add to the concern.

Consulting firm Cornwall Insights questioned whether the price cap was fit for purpose. (Picture: PA)

Dr Lowrey warns that more energy suppliers risk collapsing if they don’t change price caps more often.

He said many may find it unwise to consider Ofgem’s change to hedging practices that have already contributed to the expected increase in bills at a time when many are struggling.

However, with many energy suppliers under financial pressure and some currently losing money, maintaining the current time frame for suppliers to recoup their hedging costs risks repeating the massive churn seen in 2021. .

Given that the cost of supplier failure is ultimately met by consumers through their energy bills, a change that means this is unlikely, even if the timing is not right, is welcome.

Rather than criticize the methodology, Dr. Lowery suggests it’s time to consider the usefulness of hats.

See More: Cost of Living

He added: After all, if you don’t control consumer prices and undermine your supplier business models, you should question whether they’re fit for purpose, especially in this time of unprecedented energy market conditions.

According to Cornwall Insight’s price cap forecast, claims in April reached 4,427, eventually dropping slightly to 3,810 in July and 3,781 in October of next year.

Dr Lowrey said the government must step in and take action to protect households from skyrocketing costs.

The government has already pledged 400 to every household and further support for the underprivileged.

The heat health alert goes into effect at 12:00 PM, before temperatures reach the mid-30s.

If 400 wasn’t enough to influence our previous forecast, it’s definitely not enough now, Lowrey said.

He asked if the current price cap was fit for purpose, noting that it controls consumer prices and does not undermine the supplier business model.

The government should make it a top priority to introduce more support during the first or second quarter of 2023.

In the long run, social tariffs or other support mechanisms aimed at helping the most vulnerable in society are options previously proposed by Cornwall Insight.

Currently, price caps do not work for consumers, suppliers, or the economy.

