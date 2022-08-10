US to expand supply of monkeypox vaccines with lower doses





As monkeypox cases continue to rise among high-risk people, federal officials announced Tuesday they would stretch limited vaccine supplies by giving only one-fifth of the current dose.

The move has the effect of quintupling the monkeypox vaccine supply, a priority in hard-hit areas such as Los Angeles County and San Francisco, where the virus has spread rapidly among men with reports. sex with men. Vaccine doses remain rare.

In San Francisco, honestly, it’s kind of like The Hunger Games when it comes to access to vaccinations, said State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). It’s heartbreaking.

The new strategy is a game-changer by increasing the supply of vaccines, said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, deputy White House national monkeypox response coordinator. Nevertheless, the approach is unlikely to alleviate availability constraints, given the high demand among those considered to be at high risk.

We will likely run out of vaccines again before we run out of weapons, Daskalakis said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued an emergency use authorization allowing health care providers to use a new vaccination technique for high-risk adults. Currently, the Jynneos vaccine is administered subcutaneously, under the skin and into the underlying fat. In the future, administrators will have the ability to deliver the injections intradermally to shallower, between layers of skin in a way that uses a lower dose.

The Jynneos vaccine is a two-dose series, with injections given four weeks apart. It can be used preventively and within two weeks of exposure.

The monkeypox virus has continued to spread at a rate that has made it clear that our current vaccine supply will not meet current demand, said Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf. The FDA quickly explored other scientifically appropriate options to facilitate access to the vaccine for all concerned. By increasing the number of doses available, more people wishing to be vaccinated against monkeypox will now be able to do so.

This is not the first time that vaccines have been rationed when doses are scarce; the same intradermal dosing strategy has been used with polio and yellow fever, according to Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UC San Francisco.

Additionally, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, noted that the Jynneos vaccine has been administered intradermally in Germany, so this is not the first time that it’s done.

The new method can be tricky and will require additional training for clinicians. But if they administer the dose correctly, it will put the vaccine in an area where there is a high concentration of immune cells, so you don’t need a lot to boost the immune system, Chin-Hong said.

The FDA action also allows people under the age of 18 at high risk of infection to get vaccinated. But they will need a full dose given subcutaneously, rather than the smaller intradermal dose.

Los Angeles County health officials said they are awaiting direction from federal authorities and hope to implement the strategy once clinicians are trained.

With this new alternative regimen we just learned about, we will now have five times as many doses, said Dr. Rita Singhal, chief medical officer for the LA County Department of Public Health.

San Francisco city and county health director Dr. Grant Colfax said the additional training means the dosage change won’t instantly increase supplies.

I don’t think it’s something we can do overnight because of the training that will be required, but I think it’s a step in the right direction, he said.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 9,500 cases of monkeypox have been reported nationwide. More than 1,600 of them were in California, according to a Times tally of data from Los Angeles and San Francisco counties and the state Department of Public Health.

We’ve seen our first pediatric cases and the first female cases, state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said during a legislative hearing on Tuesday.

Of the 885 California cases for which data is available, about 97% did not require hospitalization, state officials said. No deaths have been reported.

Most California monkeypox infections have been documented in Los Angeles County and San Francisco. LA County has recorded 683 cases, a figure that has doubled in the past 10 days. San Francisco has been hardest hit per capita, with 501 cases, despite having just 9% of Los Angeles County’s population.

Health experts say one of the only ways to bring the outbreak under control is to drastically increase vaccinations, adding that the higher the cases climb, the harder the spread will be to contain. Doctors fear that further spread could make the virus endemic in the wildlife population, meaning it would be virtually impossible to eliminate it as a new disease of concern in the United States.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this month declared a state of emergency amid the spread of the virus to bolster states’ immunization efforts. The White House has also declared the disease a public health emergency.

At a town hall last week in San Francisco, Chin-Hong expressed concern about the rate at which monkeypox is spreading.

When you look at the rates of increase you can see that it is really approaching an exponential curve. And unfortunately, it will become increasingly difficult to control the increase in these numbers, he said.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 618,000 doses of the vaccine have been shipped nationwide. More than 109,000 have been sent to California, including 43,000 to LA County.

This total is far from the necessary supply. There are 300,000 to 400,000 Californians at highest risk for monkeypox, each needing two doses by traditional methods.

San Francisco administered 12,000 doses but would need 150,000 to fully vaccinate the most at-risk residents, Colfax said.

We constantly run out of vaccines at the beginning of the week when we receive our shipments, he said.

There are approximately 1.7 million US residents considered most at risk for monkeypox. Only 618,000 doses of traditional-sized vaccine have been shipped nationwide.

Wiener said the country’s response has been a public health failure, adding that the federal government must do more to increase vaccine supplies. When clinics offered monkeypox vaccines, he said, supplies quickly ran out.

There will be a line three, four or five blocks long, Wiener said. People will show up at 2 or 3 a.m., desperate to get vaccinated. The San Francisco AIDS Foundation has such a long waiting list that at some point people wonder: Do I even have to put myself on this waiting list? This is simply not an acceptable way of doing public health.

The FDA based its dosing decision on data from a 2015 clinical study that found people who received the vaccine intradermally had a similar immune response to those who received it subcutaneously.

Intradermal administration resulted in more redness, firmness, itching and swelling at the injection site, but less pain, and these side effects were manageable, the FDA said in a statement.

Chin-Hong said data on the effectiveness of the new dosing approach is limited, but public health officials need to act.

As a public health practitioner, there is no other choice, he said. It’s spiraling out of control, and the alternative… was that we would suffer a lot in the next few months and a lot of sickness. This is probably going to be as good an effort as any to really try to quell this continuing epidemic on a steep curve.

Anyone can get monkeypox. However, it has spread rapidly in LGBTQ communities in part because contagious lesions may appear first in the rectum, urethra, and mouth before appearing on the skin, and because early symptoms may appear as harmless as a pimple. This allows infected people who do not know they are contagious to transmit the virus through sexual intercourse.

Cases are rising sharply among gay and bisexual men and transgender people who have sex with men, Chin-Hong said. About 98% to 99% of cases involve people from these groups.

The spread of monkeypox has been amplified by Pride events, especially at saunas and at pool parties where there is intimate skin-to-skin contact, Chin-Hong said. The virus is not transmitted by swimming pool water and generally not by surfaces in public. It can, however, be transmitted through infected linens and other surfaces in the household setting, where there is continuous exposure for hours.

Given the limited vaccine supply, California health officials have recommended that administrators prioritize first doses over stockpiling supplies for second doses, although immunocompromised people should receive a second dose in the 28-day interval whenever possible.

While supplies remain scarce, vaccinators in California may offer first doses of Jynneos to other at-risk individuals rather than maintaining inventory as second doses for immunocompetent individuals, even though second doses are consequently administered at intervals greater than 28 days, as directed by the California Department of Public Health.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is asking all providers to prioritize the administration of the first doses of Jynneos vaccine to eligible immunocompetent individuals to protect as many at-risk individuals as possible.

Immunocompetent people are those whose immune system is not weakened, who can wait for a second dose, as opposed to those who are immunocompromised, who should receive their second dose in time if possible.

Completing the series is vital, officials say. In a statement, the FDA said there was no data indicating that one dose provides long-lasting protection, which will be needed to control the current outbreak of monkeypox.

Vaccine protection is highest two weeks after the second dose. The CDC urges those at high risk to reduce their risk of infection by limiting their number of sexual partners and refraining from sexual contact in saunas or at clubs, parties and other venues.

