How US HIMARS compare to Chinese missile systems





During the unprecedented show of force China deployed around Taiwan in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governing island, Beijing tested a new weapon in its arsenal: a Long Range Rocket Launcher System (MLRS) which has been compared to the US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

The new MLRS was first revealed to the public during China’s National Day parade in October 2019. Beijing reportedly tested the new weapon for the first time in mid-July, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, which reports. said the MLRS had fired rockets into a high altitude area.

The weapon was reportedly used again during military exercises around Taiwan in recent days.

Chinese CCTV footage was posted on Twitter last week by Lyle Goldstein, director of Asian Engagement at the defense priorities think tank, who said the footage showed MLRS firing rockets into the strait from Taiwan on August 4th. Goldstein called the guns a “game”. changer.”

China’s new MLRS reportedly being tested in the Taiwan Strait has been compared to the US HIMARS missile system. Above, a US soldier inspects an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher vehicle during the “African Lion” military exercise in southeastern Morocco on June 9, 2021. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

A correspondent for the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper, responded to Goldstein’s tweet by calling MLRS a “Chinese version” of HIMARS.

But how does the Chinese MLRS compare to the American HIMARS?

MLRS v. HIMARS

Military Watch Magazine military experts say China’s new MLRS is “one of the heaviest in the world with a range rivaled only by its North Korean counterpart, the KN-25.”

Capable of firing both rockets and ballistic missiles, the new hardware, named Type PCL-191, part of China’s Weishi series, has a platform that can carry up to eight 370mm rockets capable to reach 217 miles, a significant extension of the previous Beijing. firing range and, according to experts, an improvement in its precision striking capabilities.

It can also be used as a launcher for two 750mm “Fire Dragon 480” tactical ballistic missiles with ranges of 310 miles. The US HIMARS, meanwhile, can carry six GPS-guided missiles, which can be fired at targets over 185 miles away.

“The Chinese Weishi could be roughly compared to the M142 HIMARS,” Dr Marina Miron, a research fellow at King’s College London Defense Studies, told Newsweek.

“However, the Chinese Weishi family seems to be quite versatile,” she added. “For example, the WS-2C and 2D have a range of 220 miles and 250 miles respectively; the latter can also launch UAVs.”

“Drones have an anti-radar feature, which is useful in countering adversary air defences. Rockets can have a variety of different warheads ranging from anti-personnel to armor-piercing dual-purpose – as it appears China does not not face the same legal constraints as the United States,” said Marion.

Despite the apparent similarities, the defense expert thinks we have to be careful when comparing the two systems.

“The Chinese system that has been mentioned in the news is allegedly the WS-2D MLRS, which is considered the most advanced,” she said.

“Certainly, in terms of range, it would exceed that of the M142. Of course, there are also factors such as supply and maintenance…how much WS-2D requires compared to HIMARS; how fast it can reload undetected (this is where HIMARS is probably superior) and, most importantly, where and for what purpose it should be deployed For China’s needs, WS-2D with its 400 km range is much more useful than a HIMARS system would be.

Compared to MLRS launchers, HIMARS have a key and well-known difference, as Mirion mentioned: the missiles can be reloaded in about a minute with a small team consisting of only a driver, a gunner and a throwing section leader, allowing troops to move quickly after firing. .

But another important difference between the American HIMARS and the Chinese MLRS is that, although we know for sure what the capabilities and power of the weapons produced in the United States are, we do not yet know how reliable the Chinese system is. and precise.

We also do not know how many of these MLRS Beijing can already count in its arsenal, while we know that the USA has several hundred HIMARS.

US-supplied HIMARS are currently being used during the war in Ukraine to help Kyiv troops push back the Moscow army in the Donbass region.

Both systems (specifically HIMARS and some Weishi variants) are similar to the Russian BM-30 Smerch, with a firing range of up to 56 miles, Mirion said.

Update, 09/09/2022 11:00 AM ET: This article has been updated to add expert commentary to the story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/us-himars-compare-china-missile-systems-mlrs-1732024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos