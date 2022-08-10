Biden signs the Chips Act, launching one of the biggest federal industrial development programs ever





President Biden on Tuesday signed legislation providing $52 billion in subsidies to the semiconductor industry, launching what will be one of the largest industrial development programs ever administered by the federal government.

Longstanding bipartisan legislation is expected to spur the construction of more than half a dozen large semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States, providing more secure supplies of the tiny components that are so important to modern electronics. ‘they are considered essential to the national. Security.

The bill also authorizes tens of billions of dollars to support federal research and development and regional tech start-ups, which the administration hopes will lead to commercial breakthroughs in new areas such as quantum computing. and artificial intelligence. However, Congress has yet to appropriate these funds.

Today is a day for builders. Today, America delivers, Biden said just before signing the legislation in a White House ceremony. I honestly believe before God that in 50, 75, 100 years people will think back to that week, they’ll know we met then.

The grant funds come amid an acute global shortage of computer chips, caused by growing demand and a lack of investors willing to build the multi-billion factories needed to manufacture the components. The lack of supply has hampered automakers and other manufacturers that use chips, forcing them to cut production.

Federal funds won’t solve these short-term shortages, but will spur major construction projects by Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Micron, GlobalFoundries and others that aim to build chip factories in coming years.

The United States now relies heavily on Asia and especially Taiwan for its chip manufacturing, a reliance that worries US officials as the self-governing islands’ tensions with China rise.

The Commerce Department will be responsible for overseeing the subsidy program and is in the process of hiring new staff that could include a few dozen people, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss preliminary plans. .

The United States is not completely new to industrial policy, through which the government intervenes in the economy to support sectors it deems essential to national security and growth. Large post-war federal spending on research and development, for example, helped the United States invent the semiconductor industry. But industrial policy has fallen into disuse in recent decades, often criticized by conservatives as an unnecessary form of picking winners and losers.

Growing tech competition with China, however, has forced many U.S. lawmakers, including Republicans, to enact more government interventions. Republican senators including Todd C. Young (Ind.) and John Cornyn (Tex.) joined Democratic supporters including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (NY) and Sens. Maria Cantwell (Wash.) and Mark R. Warner (Va.) supporting the legislation.

The passage of the Chips and Science Act is a turning point in US economic policy, said Scott Kennedy, an expert on US-China competition at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. It is as if a new era is beginning in which government support to enhance the competitiveness of industries for trade, national security, public health and environmental reasons will be seen as more necessary and normal than in the past.

Dani Rodrik, professor of international political economy at Harvard University, called the law historic because it is a sign that we have moved far beyond market fundamentalism and because it shows that there is now bipartisan support for industrial policies.

He warned, however, that the legislation could promise to kill too many birds at once, promote manufacturing, bolster national security vis-à-vis China and generate good jobs. Particularly when it comes to jobs, the United States needs different types of industrial policy to address our labor market and regional inequalities, he said by email.

Some critics of the funding, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-Vt.), have called it corporate welfare for a highly profitable industry. Liberal House members backed the bill, but pushed for the inclusion of language prohibiting companies from using federal funds to buy back stock or pay dividends. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, champion of the legislation who spoke at the signing ceremony, pledged to strictly enforce the measure.

Asian governments have long subsidized chip manufacturing, helping them to corner the lion’s share of production in recent decades, at the expense of the United States and other Western countries that have taken a more liberal approach. About 37% of the world’s semiconductors were made in the United States in 1990 compared to about 12% in 2020, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Past US government spending has helped spur some of the best research and development in the world, leading to enviable scientific and commercial breakthroughs. But the United States had no mechanisms to ensure that production stayed in the United States, so other countries like China could come in and use public sector dollars to incentivize the relocation of production from the states. States to China, said Todd Tucker, director of industry. politics and business at the Roosevelt Institute think tank.

I think what’s really new about this legislation is that it’s the largest effort in US history to relocate an industry that has been outsourced, he said.

Micron on Tuesday became the latest chipmaker to apply for a share of federal subsidies, saying it plans to invest $40 billion in new chipmaking facilities in the United States through the end of the decade.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said the investment will create 5,000 high-tech jobs at Micron and increase the United States’ share of global memory chip manufacturing to 10% from 2% today. today. Memory chips store data and are vital for new technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G communications and cloud computing.

This legislation allows us to make investments that we otherwise wouldn’t have made in the United States, Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra told The Washington Post, adding that the new facilities would manufacture cutting-edge chips. Without the Chips Act, this production would not have been in the United States and that 2% over time would have even dropped to a smaller number.

Micron is considering multiple states as future sites for manufacturing facilities and will announce its decision in the coming weeks, he said. The company does some manufacturing in Manassas, Virginia, but manufactures most of its chips, and all of its edge chips, in Japan, Singapore and Taiwan, he said.

Intel, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based chip giant, said it would apply for grants to support its planned $20 billion investment in two chip factories in Ohio, a project it says could expand in the future to a site near Columbus that can accommodate eight factories in all. It will also seek grants for a $20 billion expansion underway in Arizona and a $3.5 billion chip packaging facility it is building in New Mexico, it said Tuesday. the society.

Intel is committed to restoring end-to-end leadership, innovation, and manufacturing here in the United States. We are doing our part and the federal government has now done its part, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said in a statement Tuesday.

Taiwans TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, said it would apply for grants for a $12 billion factory it has started building in Phoenix and aims to complete by the end of next year.

Other manufacturers seeking grants include GlobalFoundries, which plans to double production at its chip factory in upstate Malta, New York, and a partnership between SkyWater Technology and the Purdue University which plans to build a new $1.8 billion factory and research center next to the University of West Lafayette. , ind.

Tom Caulfield, chief executive of GlobalFoundries, told the Post that the company is lining up a group of chip customers to help fund its manufacturing expansion and will then apply to the government for grants. He wouldn’t say which customers are interested, although last year the chipmaker signed a preliminary agreement with Ford to collaborate on chip production and research.

Samsung and Texas Instruments have also announced major chip-building projects in Texas, although a Texas Instruments spokeswoman declined on Tuesday to say whether the company would apply for federal grants. Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.

The money is also expected to help fund the construction of national facilities to manufacture the virgin silicon wafers, chemicals and other materials chip factories need to produce semiconductors.

The legislation includes funds to train workers to run the facilities, which chip experts say is one of the biggest challenges to restoring domestic production. More than 30,000 high-tech workers could be needed if all planned manufacturing projects go ahead, according to Will Hunt, research analyst at Georgetown Universitys Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

The number one issue we’re all losing some sleep over is the talent pool, Caulfield said in an interview. We can all create physical assets, but none of us will succeed if we can’t fix the human supply chain.

