Britain’s Winter Secret Plan: The British face a four-day blackout as an emergency energy measure.





Blackouts may be introduced in January. photo: alami

The UK is planning an organized energy outage for large industries, and possibly households, this winter.

Storms of cold weather and gas shortages could result in a four-day power outage in January for a large industry that relies heavily on energy.

According to Bloomberg, under the government’s ‘reasonable worst-case’ plan, the British could face a power shortage for about one-sixth of their demand.

This means that emergency measures may need to be taken to conserve gas, even if other backups are in place, such as multiple coal plants running.

However, the business, energy and industry strategy department said in a statement that the scenario “is not what we expect.”

“Homes, businesses and industries can be confident that they will get the electricity and gas they need,” they added.

New forecasts from Cornwall Insight suggest that energy rates will hit 4,200 this winter, much higher than initially projected.

“This is a reasonable worst-case scenario,” Bloomberg’s Alex Wickham told LBC. “It’s not something the government expects, it’s not something they want it to happen, but it’s something the government is planning as an emergency.

“The government believes that there may be an energy shortage, with energy demand exceeding UK capacity for the short period of the 4th of January.

“What could lead to that is the brief period in which the government organizes blackouts on very energy-intensive large corporations or, at worst, homes.”

“What the government is saying is that there will be no shortages or power outages over the next few months, between now and January, if everything goes as usual and as they wish.

“But if things start to go wrong and things have obviously gone wrong in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the epidemic last year, things are very tight and the British state doesn’t have much capacity to deal with.”

