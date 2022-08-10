He left England because of the rising cost of living.





What sparked it was a conversation with a friend earlier this year.

I thought to myself. I’m a 35-year-old single female freelance copywriter, and the rising cost of living in London means I can’t afford to rent a decent apartment here on my own. what am i doing with my life

So a few months ago I decided to go back to France after moving permanently to London 5 years ago. This is the result of a combination of huge costs and the consequences of Brexit.

I grew up in France near Orlans, about two hours from Paris. My parents divorced when I was young, so my father traveled the world. By extension, so did I.

When I was young, I lived in places like America and Tahiti, and I have visited many countries in Europe. When I returned to France at the age of 14, I was fluent in English and began to dream of living abroad as an adult.

I first lived in the UK for about a year in 2007 at the age of 21.

As a student, I had the opportunity to participate in the European Leonardo Program (now called Erasmus+). At the same time, I became a trainee at a public relations agency in London. It’s time to fall in love with London.

It felt like everyone could be who they wanted to be and could dress without judgment, regardless of their style. In France, the situation is different. It tends to change these days, but it’s still appreciated for its looks.

In the long run, I wanted to be British and French to get the benefits of a European passport and a passport attached to the Commonwealth (Photo: Audrey Lafourcade)

It’s also easier to build a career in London on a work basis. As a trainee, I had a lot of responsibilities and the company values ​​my work, so I was promoted within a few months of joining the company. It must have taken years in France.

However, after training, he took the train back to Paris to attend a French university. I promised myself that I would come again.

Of course, after 8 years, I decided to move to London because I felt I was no longer safe in France.

This came after Charlie Hebdo’s office was attacked and many journalists were shot dead after the January 2015 terrorist attacks hit Paris. At least 130 people were killed and more than 350 injured in an organized terrorist attack in November of the same year.

At the same time, I got the opportunity to work remotely by becoming a freelancer.

I made this decision right after the 2016 Brexit vote. In the long run, I wanted to be British and French and benefit from my European passport and the passport attached to the Commonwealth.

My goals were to unify myself, establish English as a native speaker and get to know British culture and make it my own.

Returning as a freelancer felt quite different from being a trainee in London. We had more money, but we had to build networks and get customers. I soon decided to join the local workspace and met a lot of inspiring and creative people. Half of us were European.

When I thought of going back to London, I knew I had to make friends there again. (Picture: Audrey Lapurcade)

Joining this workspace changed my life, meeting new friends. I also started writing in English for French clients as well as new English jobs. My business prospered.

Hackney has been my home for the last 5 years.

I lived near London Fields and this green borough with Victoria Park, Marshes and its canals kept me close to nature. Cycling along the River Rhea every day allowed me to observe swan families, squirrels, herons and foxes every day. What a surprise when you consider that you are in the largest city in Europe.

This London borough felt like my blissful place because I loved its artistic and multicultural spirit, independent shops, cinemas, theaters and markets. I used the street vendors at Broadway Market as my Saturday lunch routine.

After the Covid-19 restrictions were extended, I decided to sublease my room and go on a two week vacation in Guadeloupe. I ended up extending this to a much needed 6 month stay in the Caribbean.

Then I went back to France last Christmas. I need to spend some time with my friends and family and travel around Europe a bit.

When I thought about going back to London, I knew I had to make a lot of European friends there again because so many people went back home after the travel restrictions were over.

I also knew that going back to London would mean re-sharing an apartment or moving to a very small studio and paying huge rents. During my absence, the bill went up for my share of the house.

It was very emotional to know that I could no longer live in the UK (Photo: Audrey Lafourcade)

It was at this time that I decided to return to France forever. Leaving London was a heartbreaking decision.

Returning to London for two weeks, organizing my belongings and saying goodbye was an emotional rollercoaster. Despite the logistical difficulties of finding a moving company to cross the strait, it felt like the end of a chapter of my life.

It was very emotional because I knew that I could no longer return to live in England because I am not a British citizen. So I made some sort of pilgrimage to all my favorite places in town, bought postcards and nice pictures of the best places in Hackney.

As I write this I have returned to Paris. The cost of living isn’t much cheaper in Paris, but for the same budget you can rent a one-bedroom apartment and live alone.

Still, I had no desire to settle down full-time in the City of Lights again. So I made an unconventional choice. We share time every month, traveling back and forth between Paris and a new destination.

Freelancing allows you to travel and work remotely, renting an apartment monthly for two weeks and gaining the comfort of living alone. Then a friend takes the apartment for two weeks. I am not there. We share space, but we do not live together.

Ive already worked in Berlin, Ill will work in Sardinia and Naples or Rome. When I travel alone, I feel good because I meet a lot of people, and I feel good, but I feel like a snail because I have to carry my luggage at home every two weeks.

I sincerely dreamed of British citizenship (Picture: Audrey Lafourcade)

With this digital nomad lifestyle, I plan to visit London at least 3 times a year to meet friends and feel the atmosphere of the city I love so much. But I know Brexit won’t give me a third chance to return to the UK.

Now, it has to be an employment contract that justifies my existence in the country or fall in love and then marry an Englishman. These two solutions rarely happen, but life is full of surprises!

I truly dreamed of becoming a British citizen and London felt like home. It’s a real shame to have to leave a place you love for financial reasons, but I knew that if I stayed in a difficult situation, I would probably hate the city I loved.

London is expensive and if you can’t enjoy it, what’s the point of living there?

I hope that politics will develop so that non-British people like me can stay in the future.

Wherever I am now, London will always be in my heart.

Headshot Photo Credit: Mc enneth Licon

