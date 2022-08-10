It is too early to declare that the risk of recession in the United States is over





The writer is president of Queens College, Cambridge and an advisor to Allianz and Gramercy

There are times when you want to be wrong. I have felt this many times over the past 15 months, whether it was warning last year that inflation would not be transitory or warning that the Federal Reserve was rapidly falling behind its inflation target and missing first best (soft landing) policy options.

Today, my unease relates to the view that the recent jobs report implies that the United States will now avoid a recession, a view that several analysts have adopted and which is reflected in stock and corporate bonds. While I sincerely hope this view is correct, I think it is too early to declare an end to recession watch, which the government bond market seems more sensitive to.

Don’t get me wrong, the report was very strong. Jobs rose by 528,000, double consensus forecasts and bringing U.S. employment above its pre-pandemic level. At 3.5%, the jobless rate is at a pre-pandemic low and wages are now rising 5.2%, again above consensus. The only disappointment is an activity rate that continues to decline.

The data confirms that while the technical definition of recession was triggered by the 0.9% drop in GDP in the second quarter, the economy is not in recession according to the more holistic concept favored by the vast majority of economists. But this does not mean that the risk of a recession in the next 12 months has been ruled out. Nor does it guarantee that a recession, if it did occur, would be superficial and short-lived.

Forward-looking indicators suggest that the current strength of the labor market should not be taken for granted. It is not just about inconsistencies between the two surveys that make up the monthly report (establishment and household).

Other than that, job openings are shrinking at a historically rapid rate, weekly jobless claims are rising, and several companies have signaled plans to slow down hiring and/or lay off workers. Meanwhile, the beneficial effects of the Cut Inflation Act just passed by the Biden administration, while consequential in the long term, will do little to change that immediately.

Then there is the political angle. Prior to the report’s release, most economists had dismissed as puzzling Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s July 27 comment that policy rates were already neutral (the level consistent with neither expansionary nor restrictive monetary policy). .

The report confirmed what other data and analytical signals had suggested: the central bank still has a lot of work to do to get rates to neutral and beyond, now that it has allowed inflation to pick up. rooted in the system.

While headline inflation is expected to decline over the next three months (the July reading is due out on Wednesday), core measures are expected to remain uncomfortably high and uncomfortably sticky. As the Fed scrambles to regain control of inflation and restore its damaged credibility, aggressive rate hikes and shrinking a bloated $9 billion balance sheet risk pulling the rug out from under the Fed’s feet. economy and markets. These have been conditioned for too long to operate with floor rates and massive liquidity injections.

The alternative of an early pause in the bull cycle is not good because it risks leaving the United States with inflation and growth problems until 2023.

The government bond market has understood this well, as shown by the current inversion of the yield curve with short-term rates higher than longer-term ones. Investors are exceptionally willing to accept lower compensation for allocating their money to a longer-term investment. This is a traditional signal of a rapidly slowing economy, and the reversal intensified to some 40 basis points after the release of the jobs report.

All of this is not reflected in equity prices and corporate bond spreads, which remain well supported by all the cash still circulating in the system and by an investor mindset determined to exploit relative valuations rather than absolute. Indeed, the prevailing narrative in the markets is that corporate earnings will largely bypass weaker sales growth, higher labor costs and another increase in some other costs.

I sure hope the growth optimists are right. Already hampered by slow Chinese growth and the threat of a European recession, the last thing the global economy needs is the twin blows of a US recession and a bigger policy mistake from the Fed. Indeed, I look for reasons to embrace their views. Unfortunately, and to my great regret, my analysis of what awaits us does not go in this direction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9785a4f6-feae-4bc0-af01-049b3617fcdb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos