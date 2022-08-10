King Sejong Institute and Tom Grennan’s Not Over Still No. 1 Trending Song in the UK





King Sejong Institute and Tom Grennan’s new single, Not Over Yet, is officially the UK’s No. 1 trending song, and debuted at No. 1 on the official trending chart today.

Produced by hitmaker Billen Ted and Digital Farm Animals, the heart-pounding track is currently vying for number one on the Official Singles Chart this Friday. Beyonce to do that.

If the track debuts in the Official Singles Chart Top 10, it will peak at #8 on Friday and become Tom’s fourth Top 10 hit in the UK.

Elsewhere on the trending charts this week, there are more new entries from DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby (Staying Alive0, the long-awaited collaboration of Joel Corry & Becky Hill, a modern take on Bee Gees’ 1977 classic Stayin’ Alive ) it’s hitting all summer banger notes (History) and British fitness instructor and influencer-turned rapper HStikktokky teams up with Oxfordshire rapper J Fado for TikTok’s rising hymn.

Down further, you’ll find Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg and BTS’ self-proclaimed ‘best song’ Bad Decisions, the funky new song Happiness from 1975, and songs that intercept and embrace the poisonous man in Maisie Peters’ life instead. Blonde with a bottle of hydrogen peroxide bleach in pop rock music.

Finally, following the release of Funk Wav Bounces Vol., you’ll notice that two tracks are sweeping the charts this week. 2, Calvin Harris is heading into the UK Top 10 with Stay With Me featuring vocals by Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams.

But the biggest climber of the week is DJ Eliza’s groundbreaking club track Badest Of Them All (BOTA), which climbs more than 20 steps and enters the UK Top 40 for the first time.

OFFICIAL TREND CHART TOP 20 – AUGUST 2 2022 POS CLIMB TITLE ARTIST LABEL LW CURRENT DIFF PREV PICK 1 NOT FINISHED KSI FT TOM GRENNAN ATLANTIC NE 3 0 2 STAY WITH ME HARRIS/TIMBERLAKE/HALSEY1 CAPITOL/COLUMB 124/COLUMB CIGHT SIGALA & TALIA March Sound Department 15 12 3 14 4 No Excuses BRU-C 207 20 15 5 17 5 Bad Habit Steve Lacey LM/RCA 17 16 1 17 6 ​​​​FERRARI JAMES THLAPE/ROGG 7 25 7 STAYING ALIVE DJ KHALED /DRAKE/LIL BABY BLACK BUTTER NE 19 0 8 BOTA (worst) ELIZA ROSE/INTERPLANETARY ROSEBUD 45 20 25 9 BIG CITY LIFE CORIX 28 MATTAF & BECKY HILL ATLANTIC NE 25 0 11 HOT IN IT TIESTO & CHARLI XCX ATLANTIC 33 27 6 27 12 THIS HSTIKKYTOKKY & J FADO HSTIKKYTOKKY 45 SHTIKKYTOKKY XJ FADO NE 28 0 AND 13 FOR T BE US HEADIE ONE/CADABRA/BANDOKAY RELENTLESS NE 33 0 15 BAD DECISION BENNY BLANCO/BTS/SNOOP DOGG 35 0 15 BAD DECISION BENNY BLANCO/BTS/SNOOP DOGG INTER 1975 HIT NE 39 0 17 RAINFALL TOM SANTA POLYDOR 52 52 0 18 OBSESED CALVIN HARRIS/PUTH/SHENSEEA ATLANTIC/COLUMBIA NE 64 0 19 BLONDE MAISIE PETERS ATLANTIC NE 65 0 20

2022 Official Chart Company. All rights reserved.

– Represents an increase of 10 stepsLW – Last week’s official single chart rankingCURRENT – Today’s official single chart sales status flashDIFF – Number of rankings on the official single chart since the previous week

