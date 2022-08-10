Biden signs China competition bill to boost U.S. chipmakers





President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bipartisan bill that aims to strengthen the United States’ competitiveness with China by investing billions of dollars in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research.

“Today is a day for builders. Today America delivers,” Biden said at the signing ceremony outside the White House. He was joined by a crowd of hundreds, including tech executives, union presidents and political leaders from both parties.

The bill, dubbed the Chips and Science Act, includes more than $52 billion for U.S. companies producing computer chips, plus billions more in tax credits to encourage investment in semiconductor manufacturing. . It also provides tens of billions of dollars to fund scientific research and development and to spur innovation and the development of other American technologies.

The Biden administration has also claimed the legislation will “unlock hundreds of billions more” of private spending in the industry. The White House said Tuesday that several companies, “boosted” by the chip bill, have announced more than $44 billion in new investments in semiconductor manufacturing.

Of that, $40 billion comes from Micron’s investment in memory chip manufacturing. The White House said the company’s initiative will create 8,000 new jobs and boost America’s market share for memory chip production from 2% to 10%.

A recently announced partnership between Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries, meanwhile, includes $4.2 billion in chip production as part of an expansion of GlobalFoundries’ facility in upstate New York, said the White House.

Proponents say the funding is needed to sharpen America’s technological edge and reinvigorate its lagging chip industry. The United States produces only about 10% of global semiconductor supply, while East Asia accounts for 75% of global production, including most top-tier chips, according to the White House.

US President Joe Biden (C) signs HR 4346, the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, August 9, 2022.

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

Semiconductors are essential parts of a range of products, including consumer electronics, automobiles, healthcare equipment and weapon systems. The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a chip shortage and strained supply chains, underscoring America’s dependence on foreign-made chips and revealing a potential national security threat , according to officials.

The signing comes as Biden and congressional Democrats cap a flurry of activity before lawmakers leave Washington for the rest of the month and turn to midterm election campaigns.

Senate Democrats passed a sweeping bill on Sunday to fund ambitious climate, energy and healthcare policies by raising taxes on wealthy corporations and reforming prescription drug pricing. The bill, a major part of Biden’s platform that Democrats had been working on for more than a year, passed without any Republican support in the chamber, which is also divided by party. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote.

In late June, Biden also signed a bipartisan bill to strengthen gun regulations, including tightening background check requirements. The legislation passed quickly through Congress following a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

And last week, Biden revealed that a US strike in Afghanistan killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who was seen as the mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Biden is also expected to sign another bill this week that boosts health benefits for veterans who were exposed to chemicals that leaked from toxic combustion fireplaces.

That bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support after Republicans temporarily blocked it. The move sparked outrage from some veterans groups, as well as comedian Jon Stewart, who has become a leading advocate.

Biden’s already poor approval ratings have plummeted in recent months as global inflation and supply chain issues weigh on the wallets of Americans at the grocery store and gas station. His unpopularity, coupled with a rocky political map and other political headwinds, has fueled concerns among Democrats that they could suffer a November midterm rout, resulting in the takeover by Republicans in one or both houses of Congress.

But the latest polls show Democrats’ chances of retaining the Senate have improved, and Biden predicted on Monday that passage of the climate and tax bill will “immediately help” midterm.

