Energy Crisis Fear: UK Toxic Gas Exports to EU Spark Supply Panic | Science | News





Germany ‘were all fascinated by Russian gas’, expert said

Despite the need to increase domestic supply due to the energy crisis, the UK still exports liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported into Europe from countries such as the US and Qatar. But big problems have arisen as the UK, which imports only about 4% of gas from Russia, seeks to strengthen the EU’s supply security by exporting it to mainland Europe.

This is because supplies sent through the interconnect at Norfolk’s Bacton, which connects Belgium and the Netherlands, are reported as contaminated.

Now, as fears of Russia’s cut gas supply rise, the EU faces a loss of more gas it depends on from the UK.

This could also be a concern for the UK’s supply security as it hopes the gas will be sent back to the UK where it is stored in European storage facilities.

French utilities EDF and Fluxys, which own Interconnector Limited, which operates the interconnector between the UK and Belgium, said there were “radioactive” substances that “contaminate” gas exports.

According to the company, these substances can burn if they come into contact with air, and reports suggest that removing them has already cost gas traders around £270 million so far this year.

Britain’s “toxic” gas exports to Europe have raised concerns about EU and UK supplies (Image: Getty)

Britain is sending EU gas as Russia cuts supply (Image: Express)

“In recent months, the UK Interconnector’s operations and thus the commercial activities of its shippers have been challenged several times in recent months by solid and liquid delivery of gas from the NTS to the Bacton Exit Interconnection Point,” EDF said.

The response added: “The receipt of non-standard gas damaged British equipment and led to a reduction in export flows.”

The group is urging the National Grid, which currently oversees the UK’s gas system, to take “urgent” action on the matter.

The UK exports this gas to Europe, but relies on reflowing gas to meet demand at peak times.

Read more: Erdogan and Putin strike hits EU sanctions hard

Gas rates are skyrocketing, shouldering the importance of domestic supply (Image: Express)

And the National Grid has warned that the UK will put pressure on capacity expansion if its better-than-UK storage facilities are not filled enough this summer.

But the impact of Russian gas pressures has been revealed as the UK faces a crisis with energy price caps expected to reach over £4,000 per year by January.

For this reason, experts and ministers are known to have emphasized the importance of their own products.

Nevertheless, National Grid is seeking approval from energy regulator Ofgem to temporarily increase the maximum amount of gas the UK can export to mainland Europe via its pipeline to the Netherlands.

However, National Grid states that this “will not compromise the safety and security of the system. . . It can affect other customers, according to the Financial Times.

Don’t Miss Norway is poised to hit the UK hard with its energy export threat. [REPORT] Energy Rates: New Horror Prediction, January Price Cap Over £4,000 [REVEAL] Energy Crisis Lifeline: North Sea oil fields expected to play an important role [INSIGHT]

National Grid warns that consumers will not be affected by increased exports to the Netherlands (Image: Express)

However, Interconnector Limited, which operates the UK-Belgium pipeline, said it was “very surprised” that the National Grid wanted to increase flow even further.

The group came after submitting written evidence to an expert panel warning that the gas contained “harmful”, “toxic”, “radioactive” and “ignitable” substances.

A National Grid Gas Transmission spokesperson said:

“The presence of dust in the National Transmission System (NTS) is a historically known issue and an issue we are constantly monitoring.

“From the beach to the meter, it’s one of the reasons gas infrastructure owners incorporate filters to minimize disruption.

Russia cuts gas supply to Europe (Image: Express)

“Especially at NTS, we installed filters at all compressor stations, decompression stations and outlet points to reduce downstream dust as much as possible.

“Gas flows to the continent are much higher than those observed in typical summers, as they play an important role in supporting the EU with gas supplies.

“It is not unexpected that more regular filter replacements occur as the amount of gas passing through the filter increases.

“The filters are therefore serving their intended purpose and we monitor and maintain these assets to ensure they remain effective under all flow conditions.

“We are also actively looking into other asset-based solutions to further reduce the amount of material.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1652752/energy-crisis-uk-toxic-gas-exports-national-grid-interconnector-limited-beligum-netherland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos