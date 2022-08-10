Biden signs CHIPS Act, sending $53 billion to US chipmakers





President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday morning, sending $52.7 billion to processor makers over five years in a bid to help the United States reclaim the prowess of the semiconductor industry lost to Taiwanese and Korean companies and challenged by increasingly successful Chinese companies.

The legislation has already helped encourage smartphone chip designer Qualcomm to spend $4.2 billion with chipmaker GlobalFoundries to build processors in New York, the White House said in a fact sheet released Tuesday. And Micron will invest $40 billion in memory chip manufacturing capacity, the White House said, a move that could boost America’s share of memory chip manufacturing from 2% to 10%.

“The CHIPS and Science Act energizes our efforts to manufacture semiconductors here in America,” Biden said in a speech Tuesday at the White House Rose Garden. “America invented the semiconductor, and this law brings it home.”

It costs billions of dollars to build new chip manufacturing facilities, called fabs. The CHIPS Act will cost a $10 billion state-of-the-art factory about $3 billion, said Intel, which is investing more than $40 billion in new and upgraded factories in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and Oregon and should be one of the biggest beneficiaries. .

US factories made 37% of processors in 1990, but that figure has fallen to 12%, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. The CHIPS Act is designed to reverse this trend, bolstering an essential industry for electric vehicles, laptops, weapon systems, washing machines, toys and just about anything that uses electricity with a socket or a battery.

The law came after a shortage of chips made it clear how dependent US industries and the US military have become on foreign-made processors. While Silicon Valley staple Intel has struggled to make progress over the past decade, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in Taiwan and Samsung in South Korea have taken the lead. China, keen to foster a native chip manufacturing industry, has subsidized its own rivals like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (minimum wage).

That chip shortage frustrated consumers eager to spin up PlayStation 5 game consoles during the COVID pandemic and shut down US auto factories as manufacturing of crucial electronics stalled. The shortage also provided a rare bipartisan measure of support for the CHIPS Act, which passed with a 243-187 vote in the House of Representatives and a 64-33 vote in the Senate in late July.

The decline of chip manufacturing in the United States comes with geopolitical worries. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has been battling with military exercises since Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, visited Taiwan last week. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent halt in imports of high-tech products also show how vulnerable a country without its own industry can become. This week, the chip shortage led the US auto industry to drop production of 100,000 vehicles.

RK Anand, product manager at automotive AI chip designer Recogni and a longtime Silicon Valley executive, laid out the problem. One of its earliest employers, networking equipment maker Juniper Networks, relied on IBM to manufacture its chips. But as Big Blue lagged, Juniper moved manufacturing to TSMC to follow rivals like Cisco, Anand said. IBM eventually exited the chip manufacturing business altogether.

“Over the past 20 years, it’s been disappointing that we’ve given up on that leadership,” Anand said. “We better get over it.

Nantero, a startup trying to leapfrog today’s memory chips using an exotic material called carbon nanotubes, could be the opposite example to Juniper, hoping CHIPS Act funding will help it find a fab. in the USA.

“Right now, access to fabs is so limited in the United States that many companies fail or go overseas in line,” said chief executive Rob Snowberger, who witnessed the signing. of Biden. “Nantero will now be able to plan our future by staying in the United States.”

The massive government subsidies run counter to the free market ethos that generally prevails in the United States, but CHIPS allies say they are necessary to compete with subsidies in South Korea, China and Taiwan. The Japanese government is subsidizing the development of the exact technology that Nantero hopes to commercialize.

US chip manufacturing won’t suddenly increase

Businesses and consumers should not expect immediate relief from the CHIPS Act. For one thing, it takes years to build a new plant, so new capacity won’t arrive right away.

On the other hand, many processors that have stalled products are built with older, less advanced chip manufacturing technology. Chipmakers are generally more eager to invest instead in cutting-edge methods that make high-end chips like those that power Apple iPhones, Nvidia graphics accelerators and Amazon data centers.

Making a handful of factories much cheaper may help American manufacturing, but it’s a far cry from building the rich network of companies prevalent in Asia, supplying materials like giant polysilicon crystal ingots that are sliced ​​from chips to all testing, packaging and assembly. work that takes place after the chips are made.

“Efforts must also support the broader semiconductor ecosystem, which covers everything from wafer substrates to chip testers to things as mundane as shipping materials,” said Jim Witham, CEO of the power electronics manufacturer GaN Systems. He thinks funding the CHIPS Act is just the start. “We’ve lost a lot of those capabilities in the United States, and rebuilding them takes time and money.”

The Boston Consulting Group predicts that it would cost between $350 billion and $420 billion to create a self-sufficient semiconductor supply chain in the United States.

Fusion Worldwide, which distributes chips worldwide and has been at the forefront of the semiconductor supply chain crisis, expects it to be two or three years before funding for the CHIPS Act really does make a difference. And the law largely avoids some of the most acute shortages, said Paul Romano, chief operating officer at Fusion.

“The legislation will improve the long-term position of the United States around the production of newer and more complex chips, but will probably do little to stimulate the supply of older technology components”, always in high demand for the cars and other industries, Romano said. While the CHIPS Act helps American manufacturing, it “won’t go far enough to help achieve parity with Asian fabs.”

Chip Industry Applauds CHIPS Act

Chip industry players applauded the law. The Semiconductor Industry Association estimates this will create thousands of jobs and make supply chains more resilient for industrial and military customers who rely on processors. The Information Technology Industry Council, whose members include dozens of technology companies, has included the CHIPS Act as a top policy priority. It is now the Commerce Department’s job to quickly approve CHIPS applications so the money can flow, the ITI said in a statement Tuesday.

By law, companies that receive the grants cannot use them for dividend payments or stock buybacks, Biden said.

The CHIPS Act includes $39 billion in manufacturing incentives. Of that $2 billion, it’s the older generation chips needed by automakers and military equipment makers. It also includes $13.2 billion to boost research and development and improve worker training.

The full title of the act, the CHIPS and Science Act, with CHIPS to create useful incentives for semiconductor production, is so named because the $53.7 billion in semiconductor industry funds are part of a larger $280 billion law that also funds basic and applied research in government. National Science Foundation, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Department of Commerce.

Chipmaking grants and research funding “will cultivate the tech hubs of tomorrow, spurring new innovation and technology right here at home,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York. York, which is expected to benefit from investments from GlobalFoundries and other chipmakers. manufacturers.

