UK Minister Meets Energy President Amid Discussion on Strengthening Windfall Tax | UK cost of living crisis





Ministers will meet with energy company executives on Thursday to discuss measures to tackle rising costs of living as the UK government considers tightening its windfall tax on profits.

Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with gas and electricity heads as the Treasury Department announced in May to increase its 25% levy on the profits of North Sea oil and gas operators.

However, the government acknowledged that the meeting was only part of a short-term response and that no policy decisions would be made until a new prime minister was announced next month.

Before Zahawis’ predecessor Rishi Sunak announced the tax in May, ministers were divided on whether to introduce it, and Kwarteng objected.

Sunak, the leader of the Conservative Party and one of two contenders to become prime minister, hoped to raise $5 billion in dues, including a substantial investment allowance.

Oil and gas companies have reaped huge profits since the start of the energy crisis last summer, exacerbated by the Ukraine war, which further boosted wholesale energy prices.

After the tax was announced, oil and gas companies announced profits that were far greater than previously expected. The union has called the plentiful income an insult to millions as the cost of living takes a toll on households that will face bills of over $4,000 next year.

A Treasury source told Sun, who first reported the meeting: Looking back on what these companies expected and what they actually brought, it exceeded their wildest expectations. We’re looking for options to get those profits going further and faster.

Boris Johnson later rejected the proposal, but the government also came up with the idea of ​​extending the tax to electric power plants.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

Education Secretary James Cleverley said at a meeting on Thursday that the minister and business secretaries would bring together leaders of energy giants to put their heads together and explain what they would do with the profits.

He said the meeting is part of a short-term response and there will be no major policy changes until Johnson leaves Downing Street in September.

Cleverly told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday: This is affecting everyone around the world. Everyone in the developing world is seeing these energy costs increase.

What we need to do is make sure we have short-, medium- and long-term plans so that prime ministers and business ministers engage those energy companies as part of a short-term response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/10/uk-ministers-to-meet-energy-bosses-amid-talk-of-toughening-up-windfall-tax-cost-of-living The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos