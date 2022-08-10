Parts of the UK will be completely shut down this weekend as the service is almost out of service due to a rail strike.





Some parts of the UK will be shut down completely this weekend as there will be little service running on the 12 rail companies due to the national rail strike.

ASLEF members representing train drivers will go on strike over wage dispute on Saturday, 13 August, and service on Sunday 14 August will also be affected.

Commuters across the sprawling areas of England and Scotland will receive particularly poor service as LNER, CrossCountry and the Avanti West Coast all stand out this weekend.

According to National Rail, travel options between England and Scotland are extremely limited. The strike is expected to affect hordes of people traveling to Edinburgh for the city’s fringe festival during August, bursting with theater, art and comedy.

National Rail has advised against running between London St Pancras International and Derby or Sheffield.

Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Blackpool, Liverpool, Holyhead, Birmingham, Coventry and Shrewsbury in Wales will not see train service on Saturdays as the Avanti West Coast does not run trains.

The company has already announced that it will operate a reduced service until September 11 due to ongoing staff shortages and industrial action. However, Mick Whelan, Secretary General of ASLEF said:

LNER will also operate very limited timetables on Saturdays, with only one train from Leeds to London running throughout the day. There is one train every two hours in both directions between Edinburgh and London.

The 24-hour strike on August 13 coincides with a busy weekend of football and culture, with Premier League matches in Manchester, London, Birmingham and Brighton, as well as the Edinburgh Fringe and Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall all likely to be successful. (Photo: PA)

Families heading to the coast during summer break also face serious disruption as Cornwall and Devon could be almost completely cut off.

People were advised to look for alternative travel options and only travel when absolutely necessary, drastically cut temporary timetables and cancel some services in Cornwall for the whole day.

Great Western Railway has warned that most train services will be closed on Saturday and will not run on many routes. Running services are shutting down much earlier than usual.

Bad news for those heading to Newquay’s Boardmasters festival as they only run a reduced service running London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads, Reading to Oxford and Reading to Basingstoke. No other GWR services are running.

The strike is expected to affect football fans, including Premier League matches in Manchester, London, Birmingham and Brighton.

Some companies are warning that their late-night service on Friday, August 12 will also be affected by the strike on Saturday.

On Sunday 14 August there will be no service between Oxford and Worcester or Hereford, severely disrupting GWR service. Local stop services will operate, but services will be reduced on other long-haul routes.

Services between England and Scotland are severely affected by the strike (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty).

Cross Country, Heathrow Express, London Northwestern Railway, Southeastern and West Midlands Railways are closed on Saturdays.

Route map bus replacement options for Greater Anglia and Stansted Express services will be greatly reduced with limited options.

The significantly reduced Stanstead Express service, which runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., will also be affected by engineering work, and rail replacement buses will operate parts of the route.

People heading to the airport are advised to use alternative travel options such as car, bus or taxi, as there are no direct trains and travel times are expected to take more than two hours.

Hull Trains only runs one service to and from London Kings Cross this Saturday, with reduced timetables on Sundays.

London Overground will be closed this Saturday and normal service will resume at 5am at Night Overground station.

What services will be affected next weekend?

The actions of the Railway, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) will further disrupt next weekend, and a massive strike involving 40,000 workers is scheduled for Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20.

The strike will also have a cascading effect on services on Friday 17 August and Sunday 21 August.

The RMT strike involves approximately 20,000 workers from Network Rail, including signal and track maintenance workers, and strikers from the remaining 14 train operating companies.

This means that the magnitude of the disruption is likely to be similar to a debilitating strike involving 13 operators in June.

More information on rail strikes

Passengers should expect that timetables will be shortened significantly and limited services will be very congested. Days surrounding strikes are also likely to be affected, and services will start much later than usual.

Railway companies are expected to announce their strike schedule for next week, starting this weekend.

Southwestern said there would be a significant drop in operations on strike days. The train will run between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and most of the network will not run, he said.

Next Friday and Sunday service starts later than usual and may be crowded.

On Friday 19 August, around 10,000 London Underground workers started a 24-hour strike along with 400 ground workers employed by Arriva Rail London.

Drivers from the Unite union, including 1,600 employees primarily based in West London, will also go on strike on August 19th.

